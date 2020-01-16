Some of Saturday’s options
Black Canyon National Park is offering a two-hour snowshoe with a ranger for your guide. Learn about winter, look for tracks in the snow and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Program and snowshoe use are free. Call for reservations 970-249-1914, ext. 423.
The Ouray Elks Lodge is hosting its Traditional Burns Night Scottish dinner at the lodge, 421 Main St., Ouray. “It will be a really interesting and fun evening, both for people with Scottish roots and for the general public. Scots throughout the world celebrate the birthday of their most famous countryman, the great poet Robert Burns, with an evening of food, music and toasts. We’ll have a great roast beef dinner, live bagpiping, recitations of some of Burns’ poetry, and a great Celtic band from New Mexico for music and dancing. There will be haggis, we’ll have several single-malt Scotches available for tasting, and a slide show of Scotland’s most impressive scenery,” organizers said.
The event is open to the public, with the bar opening at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit local scholarships. The cost is $35 per person, or $60 for couples. Attendees with Scottish heritage are encouraged to wear their clan tartan and kilts if they have them. RSVP would be appreciated for planning purposes at 970-626-4239.
Happy days are here again with the Delta Hubwheelers square dance club Bobby sox dance. Wear your nostalgic clothing from yesteryear, like poodle skirts, blue suede shoes, and don't forget those bobby socks! The dance will be directed by Naaman Moorehouse, regular club caller. Dances are $6 admission per dancer, in the aerobics room at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Dances are "Mainstream" with "Plus" Tips. Bring refreshments to share during the evening! Non-dancers welcome to come and watch, meet dancers and find out about upcoming lessons very soon! If coming from out of town, call to verify dance dates, details and directions: Paul, 970-773-4495.
It’s a sure cure for the January blahs! Magic Circle Players present Farce Of Nature - a fast-paced comedy that will take you from eye-rolling grins to giggles to knee-slapping guffaws at Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets are available online at www.magiccircleplayers.com, or by telephone at 970-249-7838. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $12 for child/student.
Some options for Sunday
The ranger-guided hikes at Black Canyon National Park are happening again! Black Canyon National Park is offering a two-hour snowshoe with a ranger for your guide. Learn about winter, see some spectacular scenery. Program and snowshoe use are free. Call for reservations 970-249-1914, ext. 423.
It’s a sure cure for the January blahs! Magic Circle Players present Farce Of Nature - a fast-paced comedy that will take you from eye-rolling grins to giggles to knee-slapping guffaws at Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets are available online at www.magiccircleplayers.com, or by telephone at 970-249-7838. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $12 for child/student.
“Home sweet home,” a Civil War drama concert presented by the Western Slope Concert Series. Featuring Kathryn Mientka Farruggia, piano, and Charles Farruggia, singer and actor. At the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Place. Tickets: $12, $17, $22; all seats reserved. Available online at www.westernslopeconcertseries.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.