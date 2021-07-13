Where's the fire? Oregon. Where's the smoke? Here.

Large wildfires roaring through Oregon and other states put off smoke that carried over to the Western Slope, where it clouded the skies around Montrose well into Tuesday, and prompted air quality cautions.
Early Tuesday evening, relief came when sideways-falling rain bucketed down over town, pushing aside much of the smoke.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reminds everyone to stay indoors if smoke becomes thick, a caution particularly important for those who have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, very young people, and older adults.
When moderate to heavy smoke is present, limit outdoor activity. If smoke is inside and causing illness, temporarily relocate if possible.
If the visibility in smoke is less than 5 miles, smoke has reached unhealthy levels.
In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire — which drove evacuations and threatened power grids — exceeded 200,000 acres Tuesday. Several wildfires are also burning in Idaho, Arizona, Montana and California; smaller fires were reported in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.
Smoke forecasts can be found at:
Smoke Forecasts:
AirNow Smoke/Fire Map:
CDPHE Air Quality Page:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.