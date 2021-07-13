Where's the fire? Oregon. Where's the smoke? Here.

Haze hangs over Montrose and north U.S. 50 Tuesday, July 13, from large wildfires out of state. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Large wildfires roaring through Oregon and other states put off smoke that carried over to the Western Slope, where it clouded the skies around Montrose well into Tuesday, and prompted air quality cautions.

Early Tuesday evening, relief came when sideways-falling rain bucketed down over town, pushing aside much of the smoke.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reminds everyone to stay indoors if smoke becomes thick, a caution particularly important for those who have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, very young people, and older adults.

When moderate to heavy smoke is present, limit outdoor activity. If smoke is inside and causing illness, temporarily relocate if possible.

If the visibility in smoke is less than 5 miles, smoke has reached unhealthy levels.

In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire — which drove evacuations and threatened power grids — exceeded 200,000 acres Tuesday. Several wildfires are also burning in Idaho, Arizona, Montana and California; smaller fires were reported in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

Smoke forecasts can be found at:

Smoke Forecasts:

https://t.co/EZoV51J29E

AirNow Smoke/Fire Map:

https://t.co/Z5fqDZJqIB

CDPHE Air Quality Page:

https://t.co/76XfR2RsTR

https://t.co/LSFEFtFFcQ

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Load comments