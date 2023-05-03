Fungus that causes white-nose syndrome found in Colorado bat

A Yuma bat rests in a tree. In March, a Yuma bat (not the one pictured) was positive for white-nose syndrome, a fast-spreading and fatal disease that had not been previously detected in Colorado bats, although in 2022, an Otero County Yuma bat was positive for the fungus that causes the disease.

 (Dan Neubaum/CPW)

A bat infected with white-nose syndrome, a disease caused by an invasive fungus that has killed millions of bats in North America, has been confirmed in a bat in Colorado for the first time.

The bat was an adult, female Yuma bat (Myotis yumanensis) found March 29 by National Park Service (NPS) staff at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in Otero County outside of La Junta.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?