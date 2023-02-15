Wick names D'Orlando as chief operating officer

John D'Orlando has been named chief operating officer of Wick Communications, the parent company of the Montrose Daily Press.

D’Orlando, 61, spent more than five years as president and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, and has served as vice president/advertising director of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group in Orlando, Florida. 



