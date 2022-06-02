The Sheridan Arts Foundation celebrates its 29th annual Wild West Fest June 6-11, with a week of empowering activities for youth from Boys & Girls Clubs around the country and the Telluride region.
The Buzz and Buffalo Commons perform on June 10 at 8 p.m. on the Sheridan Opera House stage as part of Wild West Fest. Tickets are $15 general admission with no ticketing fee.
Monday, June 6, 17 youth from Denver, Wichita Falls, Texas, Nucla/Naturita and Norwood will come to Telluride for a week of inspiring activities that celebrate Western arts, culture and customs, joined by two Telluride youth.
Tuesday through Thursday, the youth, ages 12-18, will partake in the Chip Allen Mentorship Program (CAMP), the most integral component of the Wild West Fest. The youth will be grouped with professionals in the fields of fly fishing, outdoor adventure, rock and roll and the newly added Life on the Ranch mentorship which explores the responsibilities and adventures of tending to the land and caring for livestock and hobby farm animals. Kids work with experts in each category through the week to learn more about their chosen field.
The CAMP program prioritizes each child’s personal and individual needs to ensure a positive learning experience so that all youth return home with a greater sense of self-confidence, personal awareness and a firm grasp on some new skills. Mentors this year are Joel Kirkoff and Paul Horrigan (fly fishing), Mark Galbo (music/Rock and Roll Academy), Josh Laydon (Outdoor Adventure) and Ashley Deppen, Kayla Brack and Justin Shupp (Life on the Ranch).
The Rock and Roll Academy CAMP mentorship will display their new skills at a performance the evening of June 9 on the SHOW Bar patio at 4 p.m. Kids from the other mentorships will also get the chance to share a little of the knowledge they have gained through the program by sharing anecdotes and personal achievements and challenges.
Friday night ends with a performance from The Buzz and Buffalo Commons as part of the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s SHOWcase where up-and-coming bands take the Sheridan Opera House stage for a discounted ticket price.
Based out of Denver, Colorado, The Buzz is a funk/jam/psychedelic five-piece project. Combining tasty groove-based improvisation jams with soaring guitar leads and thunderous, soulful vocals, every Buzz show is a funky and powerful live experience. Since 2017, Buffalo Commons, a Steamboat Springs-grown project, has been moving souls and feet.The band’s harmonizing vocals and tight musicianship has sling-shot them into the Colorado Music scene with huge, infectious energy and an incredibly loyal and fun-loving “Herd” of fans behind them.
Over thirty years ago when the Sheridan Arts Foundation was created as a nonprofit to preserve and protect the Sheridan Opera House, the organization began bringing underserved youth from around the country to Telluride for the Wild West Fest to help broaden the kids’ horizons.
The SAF prides itself in covering all expenses, and the organization could not do it without the generous support of child sponsors and product sponsors. While program costs continue to rise, the Sheridan Arts Foundation still sets donations of $1,000 as the threshold to become a child sponsor.
Those interested in supporting the Wild West Fest can contact Ronnie Palamar at 970-728-6363 ext. 1 or a Ronnie@sheridanoperahouse.com.