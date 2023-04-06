The critically acclaimed documentary ELEMENTAL: REIMAGINE WILDFIRE will premiere at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway.

Following the screening, West Region Wildfire Council will host a Q & A with expert panelists. Tickets are $15 at sherbino.org



