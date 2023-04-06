The critically acclaimed documentary ELEMENTAL: REIMAGINE WILDFIRE will premiere at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway.
Following the screening, West Region Wildfire Council will host a Q & A with expert panelists. Tickets are $15 at sherbino.org
ELEMENTAL (84 minutes) is narrated by David Oyelowo and takes viewers on a journey with the top experts in the nation to better understand fire. It follows a harrowing escape from Paradise, California, then continues to the more recent wildfires.
ELEMENTAL includes the voices of climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors, and asks us to reimagine our relationship with wildfire as we prepare for an increasingly hotter future.
In the wake of the recent destructive fires across the West, the film is an important look at discovering how we can all reimagine our relationship with wildfire, now more timely and urgent than ever.
Director Trip Jennings has worked with National Geographic for over a decade. His films have won dozens of awards around the world and have aired on major networks on every continent. For nearly two decades, Executive Director Ralph Bloemers has worked on wildfire and community safety, restored burned trails, and assisted the scientific community with bringing their knowledge and research to the public.
