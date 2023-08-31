As we enter into the holiday weekend, public land agencies encourage the public to be extra careful with campfires where they are allowed and use caution with combustible materials to prevent human-caused fires.

Know before you go and check https://www.westslopefireinfo.com/ for local fire restriction information before you head out for the holiday weekend.



