Wildfires, dry conditions prompt fire restrictions

Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in effect on Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific fuel moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.
Fire danger is increasing, and these restrictions will be implemented to protect public health and safety due to the current and anticipated elevated risk of wildfire. Fire restrictions on these lands will be placed until further notice.
Stage 1 Fire restrictions on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests mean that the following are prohibited:
FIRES, CAMPFIRES, OR STOVE FIRES, including, but not limited to, charcoal grills, hibachis, and coal or wood-burning stoves.
Exceptions:
• Campfires in Forest Service-provided, manufactured fire grates and grills within Forest Service developed campgrounds and picnic grounds.
• Petroleum fueled stoves or lanterns that use gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.
• Fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen.
SMOKING, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
CHAINSAWS without a Forest Service or SAE approved spark arrester. Operators must be in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A and a round-pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches.
WELDING or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A.
EXPLOSIVES, including fireworks, tracer bullets, and exploding targets.
For up to date Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest fire restriction information please contact the appropriate office listed below:
• Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta, 970-874-6600
• Grand Valley Ranger District — Grand Junction, 970-242-8211
• Ouray Ranger District — Montrose, 970-240-5300
• Gunnison Ranger District — Gunnison, 970-641-0471
• Norwood Ranger District — Norwood, 970-327-4261
• Paonia Ranger District — Paonia, 970- 527-4131
For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope: http://www.westslopefireinfo.com/
For more information on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands, call the Fire Information line at 970-874-6602 or visit http://bit.ly/GMUGFireRestrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.