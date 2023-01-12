The Colorado Wildlife Commission meets Jan. 17 and 18, both in-person in Colorado Springs and virtually, with the meeting livestreamed on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s YouTube page.

The commission will make final considerations on re-codifying amended disability accommodation regulations, modifying several Game Management Unit boundaries, modifying the hunting closure on Mount Evans, and amending the definition of an adult novice hunter and the license list classification for adult novice hunters. 



