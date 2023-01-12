The Colorado Wildlife Commission meets Jan. 17 and 18, both in-person in Colorado Springs and virtually, with the meeting livestreamed on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s YouTube page.
The commission will make final considerations on re-codifying amended disability accommodation regulations, modifying several Game Management Unit boundaries, modifying the hunting closure on Mount Evans, and amending the definition of an adult novice hunter and the license list classification for adult novice hunters.
Additional business before the commission: final considerations on annual changes to season dates, limited license areas and manner of take provisions for elk, pronghorn, moose, bear, bighorn sheep and mountain goat, annual changes to quotas for bighorn sheep and mountain goats, and creating, modifying, and removing hunting seasons in multiple units for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat.
The commission will further make final considerations on annual changes to season dates and harvest limits for mountain lions and modifying public access dates for Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area to expand turkey hunting opportunities.
Also before the commission are informational items for modifying Harvest Information Program requirements, and creating a white-tail ptarmigan, Greater sage-grouse, and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse permit that will be required in addition to a small game license to take those species.
The commission will open an annual review of waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons and related provisions, and regulations pertaining to wildlife possession, scientific collecting and special licenses.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan.17 following a Commission tour of Cheyenne Mountain State Park and adjourn at 5 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 18 and adjourn at 2:30 p.m with a field trip to Bear Creek Nature Center.
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/ ( click the “about us” tab). The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone