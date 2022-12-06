The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce continued winter logging operations on the Paonia Ranger District, along various segments of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #701 – Stevens Gulch and NFSR #265. Operations are expected to continue throughout the winter season.

These forestry projects have various objectives including promoting forest health and providing wood products for commercial uses. Commercial timber harvest is conducted to increase diversity of tree age classes and species, improve wildlife habitat diversity, increase forest resiliency to insects and diseases and contribute to economics of local area communities.



