Grow your own. What? Vegetables, CBD, meat?
No — grow your own feed.
With hay prices out of sight, if you have cattle, sheep or goats and need to winter them without paying $250 — $300 for a ton of hay, then consider the practice more and more folks are doing.
There are several ways to grow feed without a lot of expense; either winter pasture, or combine winter grazing with spring regrowth by planting some grass cereal crops while there is still water in the ditch.
Now is still a prime time to plant either triticale, cereal rye or winter wheat and get two irrigations, plus get it started before the end of the month when the water is done.
But you have to act quickly.
Plant about 90 pounds per acre if drilled; 120 pounds per acre if broadcast of any, or a combination of these cold, hardy grasses to get late winter or early spring pasture and/or a great hay crop from it in late May or early June.
All of these grasses over-winter in this valley. The other advantages (besides the seed only costing a quarter to 35 cents a pound) include capturing residual nitrogen from a field like harvested silage corn or another stubble field of harvested grain from last summer. Or sorghum Sudan that was hayed in August of September.
Double crop!
More folks are doing that to cheapen the cost of wintering livestock and having hay for late spring before taking the cows to summer pasture.
Another option is to hay the grass, cut it close, then spray with Round-up to kill the stubble; plant no-till corn or beans right into the stubble. It works.
The winter-hardiness of cereal rye is the greatest. It is cold-hardy to minus 20 degrees. Then winter wheat as minus 10 and triticale at 0 degrees.
That being said, triticale almost always regrows here in the spring. But cereal rye can be planted the latest and gives the most growing time of the three.
Triticale is the most palatable for livestock, followed by winter wheat and then cereal rye. If you don’t end up haying it in the spring, disc it in for a flush of nitrogen for your spring crop and save up to half of your normal nitrogen application.
All the local outlets have these grains available, or email Philip Frank, GreenCoverSeed dealer in Loma, for a custom mix, at philipfrank@gmail.com.
Also, a lead health soil proponent and former National Resources Conservation Service biologist, Steve Woodis, has access to a fantastic Esch no-till drill at a very reasonable cost. This requires a 70 hp tractor to pull it in the field, but it can be towed behind a three-quarter ton pickup to get it to your place. Contact iwmscd@gamil.com to get Woodis’ email.
The least expensive option of all, if you have a combined field of any small grain from July/August: Water the stubble. There is a flush of volunteer seed just waiting to provide good winter pasture. August rain may have already sprouted it; just water it twice and you have up to 3,500 pounds per acre of winter pasture, along with the soil health benefits and nitrogen scavenging for the spring crop.
By the way, there will be two field tours of farmers doing these things and grazing afterward. Both are in November; one in the Montrose/Delta area and the other near Loma and Fruita. The final farms are being determined, along with other details and the Montrose/Delta one could be accessible by bus.
Jerry Allen is the irrigation water management technician for Shavano Conservation District; 970-964-3775.
