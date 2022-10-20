'Witch's Night Out' brings thrills and chills downtown Oct. 22

Michelle Terry, decked out and ready for Halloween fun, at a previous witch-themed festival in Salt Lake City. She and other members of a local vintage pinup girl club are presenting Witch's Night Out in downtown Montrose on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Courtesy photo/Michelle Terry)

After years of enjoying a premier Salt Lake City Halloween event, Michelle Terry decided it was Montrose’s turn — and if area nonprofits could ultimately benefit, so much the better!

Terry, the president of the Darling Dames of Western Colorado, ran it by her club, whose members embraced the idea. Now, after two years of consideration, they are bringing “Witch’s Night Out” to downtown Montrose on Saturday evening.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

