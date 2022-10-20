'Witch's Night Out' brings thrills and chills downtown Oct. 22

Michelle Terry, decked out and ready for Halloween fun, at a previous witch-themed festival in Salt Lake City. She and other members of a local vintage pinup girl club are presenting Witch's Night Out in downtown Montrose on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Courtesy photo/Michelle Terry)
After years of enjoying a premier Salt Lake City Halloween event, Michelle Terry decided it was Montrose’s turn — and if area nonprofits could ultimately benefit, so much the better!
Terry, the president of the Darling Dames of Western Colorado, ran it by her club, whose members embraced the idea. Now, after two years of consideration, they are bringing “Witch’s Night Out” to downtown Montrose on Saturday evening.
The Darling Dames will shift gears a little bit, to put a spooky twist on their pinup girl club and, with others, bring the festivities, complete with a Haunted Alley and Witch Parade.
“I thought, why not bring it to Montrose,” said Terry, who spent a dozen years traveling to Salt Lake for a similar event. “I just figured that Montrose really needed something for Halloween, and, why not?”
From 6 – 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Montrose’s Witch’s Night Out brings vendors, music, activities, food trucks and more to Centennial Plaza (11 S. Uncompahgre Ave. and Main Street/South First Street, where the farmers market is held on weekend mornings), for a “night on the town, Halloween-style.” (Suitable for all ages.) This part of the event is free; there is a $10 fee for the Haunted Alley ($40 for a group of five).
At 8 p.m., show up in your finest witch (or warlock!) gear for the Witch’s Parade and costume contest, which all ages may enter for a chance at cash prizes.
“We’re going to make this happen this year,” said Kelly Green, a Darling Dames club officer. “We’ve been talking about it for about two years. Montrose needs something like this.”
Green said the club coordinated with the city and obtained the necessary event insurance.
Green also said the event takes its inspiration from the Salt Lake City festival.
“Just the ambience, everything about it, she (Terry) loved. She just wanted to bring that to Montrose. There’s no event around like it. It’s basically a nighttime Halloween festival,” Green said.
Pulling off a brand-new celebration takes a lot of work — and a lot of help.
The Magic Circle Players will be lending their talents as scare-actors to the Haunted Alley, rewarding brave attendees some extra jitters as they walk through.
“We are going to have some actors doing songs, performances and skits,” in addition to the Haunted Alley, Green said. These performances will take place at the gazebo/covered stage in the plaza.
Along with the many vendors and others who are contributing to Witch’s Night Out, local tattoo parlor Ink Vibes stepped up to offer free face-painting, which means all of the pinup club members can devote their time to running the event.
“That’s a huge help,” Green said.
She said Ink Vibes will also offer $30 flash tattoos.
“We have spent a lot of our out money to do this event. The alley’s going to be decked out. It’s going to be pretty amazing,” Green said.
Proceeds from Witch’s Night Out will help Darling Dames offset the costs of benefits it hosts to help nonprofits and efforts such as suicide prevention, domestic violence awareness, food drives and other worthy causes.
“It takes a lot of cost to hold these events. We’re hoping to cover our costs for the year, for the events that we hold for other organizations,” Green said.
The Dames are looking forward to seeing everyone have fun Saturday. “We’re so excited,” Green said.
“We are hoping for a good crowd and to make this an annual thing,” Terry said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
