With test results pending, county treating COVID-19 as though it’s already here

Montrose County isn’t waiting for results to come back from the 42 coronavirus-19 tests known to have been performed locally. Instead, the local government is conducting business as though the virus, also called COVID-19, is here.
Testing is a struggle across Colorado and the rest of the nation, with the backlog for lab results here up to seven or eight days, Commissioner Keith Caddy and Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said Thursday.
“With that, because of our challenges with testing, we are operating under the assumption that if COVID-19 is not already in our community, it will be soon,” Yergensen said.
The lab backlog is a problem, Caddy said.
“We have no results back. We could have COVID-19 here, but we don’t know, so we’re just assuming that we do have it,” he said.
Montrose County has already issued an emergency declaration that closed county buildings to public traffic, with few exceptions, such as the Montrose Regional Airport and the Justice Center, which houses state courts. It is furloughing workers and implementing remote working, as well as conducting office business by phone or email to the extent possible.
COVID-19 is a new strain of the coronavirus family and it causes upper respiratory illness that is sometimes severe, even fatal. It has been declared a pandemic, as well as a national emergency.
In Colorado, the virus accounts for two known deaths, according to the state. The Colorado Sun later Thursday reported two more deaths. The state had as of Thursday afternoon logged 277 positive tests for the virus (of 2,952 tests), none of which were recorded among Montrose County residents.
The City of Montrose has also closed its facilities to the public, while maintaining core services.
In accordance with state mandates, restaurants are closed to all but takeout and delivery services; bars and gyms have been ordered closed for now, as have schools — an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which people might not immediately realize they have.
The state has also barred gatherings of 10 or more people in public places; this prohibition does not apply to locations such as grocery stores and courts, although courts may issue their own orders restricting access.
What is not imminent for Montrose County is a public health order of the sort that is now in effect in San Miguel County, officials said.
That county had not recorded positive test results as of the last available information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, but because it is home to a ski resort (Telluride), the risk is considered high.
Among other provisions, the San Miguel County order directs residents of Telluride, Mountain Village, Ophir, Sawpit, Norwood and all unincorporated parts of that county to “shelter in place” — meaning to drastically limiting time in public places.
Residents are allowed to leave home for essential activities, including medical visits and to obtain supplies; they can leave to care for pets or family, and can partake in outdoor activities as long as social distancing is practiced. As well, they can provide essential products and services for essential businesses.
The roads into the county and towns remain open; no one is being barricaded out, the county has said in official communication.
The order by San Miguel County Public Health and Environment does however direct visitors to return home immediately and tells others not to come. Businesses have been reduced to essential operations, or delivery/takeaway, as long as these comply with state regulations in effect.
The Colorado National Guard earlier this week assisted San Miguel County in setting up a remote testing site.
Wednesday, San Miguel County announced its partnership with United Biomedical Inc. and its subsidiary c19, becoming the first county in the United States to make testing available to the entire county, for free. San Miguel County public health will conduct the tests and, ideally, a second test will be conducted 14 days after the first.
More information about the public health orders and tests can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Click the “View our coronavirus information page” button at the top of the page.
Montrose County does not currently envision having to issue a shelter in place order similar to San Miguel County’s, Caddy and Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said.
“We haven’t considered it at this time,” Norris said. “That decision would be something the commissioners would need to do. That’s not on the table, at least not at this time.”
Norris reiterated the closures and restrictions at county buildings.
At Human Services, the county has set up a location on the south side of the building at 1845 S. Townsend Ave., where people who need to apply for aid or programs can collect forms and drop them off when complete.
“We’re taking care of most of the business by phone and internet,” Norris said.
He said he had spoken with road and bridge officials Thursday morning and the decision was to finish off tasks that night and send the bulk of the road crews home.
“We’re trying to keep as many of the county workers either working from home or furloughed at home as we can. It’s just one more effort to be super cautious about COVID-19,” Norris said.
“We take the coronavirus (19) very seriously. We’re getting well on the road to having a good, stable workforce, many of which are working from home. Some of them are furloughed and if the need for them at the county is not urgent, we’ve asked them to stay home on administrative leave,” Norris added.
“As soon as the coronavirus issues are over — and we don’t know how long that will be — we’ll begin bringing everybody back into the county offices and back to normal.
“Obviously, nobody has a timeframe on that. Out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure we do everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Montrose Regional Airport operates under Federal Aviation Administration regulations. It is still open, although Norris said traffic has declined to about half of what it was before the national declaration.
Daily direct flights to Dallas have been suspended until summer, he said, and airlines have begun cancelling flights because of lower passenger numbers.
“With the shutdown of the town (Telluride), that’s certainly not helping the tourist traffic, either. Things are going to become quiet for a while, which is good to prevent the virus,” Norris said.
“It’s just a different environment than we’ve ever worked in before.”
Montrose County hopes to reduce both the risk of COVID-19 and the need for more extreme action by promoting common sense, social distancing and good hygiene practices.
People who think they have symptoms — which particularly include difficulty breathing, as well as fever and cough — should contact health care providers immediately to be assessed for a possible test. Do not go to the emergency room for anything other than an urgent medical matter.
Caddy also reminds people who may have symptoms to self-quarantine at home, for at least seven days, and to wait until they have been symptom-free for 72 hours before leaving quarantine.
He reiterated, too, hygiene practices such as washing hands regularly and covering coughs and sneezes. As well, people should practice social distancing, by staying at least 6 feet away from others, regardless of whether they are displaying symptoms.
“Common sense will go a long way. If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” Caddy said.
“Be kind and considerate of your neighbors and vulnerable populations here,” added Yergensen. “There is a shortage of a lot of different items. Be prepared, but don’t be greedy. Take what you need for yourself and your family, but I think the panic mentality really needs to stop.”
Montrose County through its closures is attempting to lead by example when it comes to social distancing, Caddy said.
“We’re trying to be a good example for everyone else in the community of what they should be doing,” he said.
“If everyone would do their part, we can weather this storm. One thing I like about the Montrose community is it’s got that can-do attitude. We can do this in Montrose County because that’s just the kind of people we are here.”
Risk-reduction steps:
•Staying home.
•Not shaking hands. Instead, bump fists or elbows.
•Increasing distance between people to six feet to help reduce spread.
•Reducing the number of large group gatherings or activities.
•Keeping children and teens from gathering in other public places.
Further info:
A call line to public health is available through the Montrose County Emergency Operations Center, which can be reached at 970-252-4545, extension 2, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday.
For calls after that time, contact 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, or email COHELP@RMPDC.org.
Use 911 only for emergencies. For updates on COVID-19, visit montrosecounty.net/covid19.
