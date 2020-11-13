The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will meet virtually Nov. 19 and 20.
The commission will discuss changes to big game regulations that reconsider the method used to determine the resident/nonresident allocation of licenses in the regular limited license draw; an annual review of all big game regulations; adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index; and regulations for Fishers Peak State Park necessary to ensure public safety, to protect natural and cultural resources, and for CPW and its partners to continue collecting further cultural and biological data while allowing for some limited trail and public hunter access.
The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
The commission will also consider aquatic nuisance species boat inspection exemptions; herd management plans for multiple deer units; changes to regulations that include increasing daily vehicle pass fees by $1 at several high-use parks, including Castlewood Canyon, Golden Gate Canyon, Highline Lake, Lake Pueblo, Roxborough and Staunton state parks; annual reviews of fishing and turkey regulations; and 2020 final funding recommendations for the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 and adjourn at 5 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. Nov. 20 and adjourn at noon.
Additional agenda items include:
• Department of Agriculture update
• Department of Natural Resources update
• Financial and Capital update
• Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update
• Wolf Ballot Proposition 114 – next steps
• Awards and Recognition
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
