Wolf reintro advisory group members sought

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now considering applications for the stakeholder advisory group that will guide gray wolf reintroduction in the state.
The application period is open through March 31.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is charged with restoring and managing gray wolves in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023. Based on public feedback and CPW’s expertise in developing wildlife management plans, the agency is moving forward with a strategic phased approach that will facilitate robust stakeholder engagement in the early stages of the planning process.
The advisory group will represent diverse wolf management interests that will convene to support the development of the gray wolf management plan for Colorado.
Members selected will vary in demographics, backgrounds, geographic regions and perspectives in order to constitute a vibrant, diverse and all-inclusive stakeholder voice in the planning process. Where the group is able to achieve consensus on conservation objectives and management strategies, their input will receive priority consideration by the Parks and Wildlife Commission.
Coloradans who represent academia, conservation, advocacy, outdoor sportspersons, recreation, livestock producers, local or county government are encouraged to apply.
The application is now available at https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolves-Stay-Informed.aspx. Email completed applications to wolfcomments@state.co.us.
To be eligible, members must demonstrate:
• Familiarity or interest in wolf management and conservation;
• Composure and respect working with those with different experiences, backgrounds and perspectives;
• The ability to engage productively in the SAG’s business and provide timely input;
• Willingness to participate in monthly (or weekly) meetings held on weekdays, weekends or evenings.
If public health orders allow, some meetings may be in person; otherwise, meetings will be virtual. If budgets allow, CPW may offer members a nominal stipend and reimburse travel expenses in accordance with the state government guidelines.
The advisory group is not a decision-making body and has no authority on wolf management policy, research or operations. A member may be removed at the discretion of the CPW director based on conduct or lack of participation.
Following a review of applications, the CPW director, in consultation with the chair of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, may invite top candidates to participate in an interview. Additional application information may be requested to make final selections.
“Stakeholder feedback will play an integral role in how we shape and conceptualize our statewide management plan for wolves,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.
“We look forward to collaborating with the stakeholder advisory group and listening to healthy discussions where different perspectives are shared so well-rounded solutions can be considered as we work towards restoring wolves in Colorado.”
In addition to the development of the group, CPW is also in the process of convening a technical working group. This group will be composed of members of governmental agencies or scientific specialists that bring expertise or unique knowledge of wolf reintroduction, wolf management, conflict minimization, depredation compensation and other relevant topics.
The role of this group is to provide objective, scientific-based information and productive critical review to inform the Parks and Wildlife Commission on the development of a wolf reintroduction and management plan while working closely with the stakeholder advisory group. Anyone who knows individuals who would fit these qualifications and who can productively contribute to the process, can email their name, contact information and a brief description of their qualifications to wolfcomments@state.co.us.
“Our commissioners have been very impressed with the public and stakeholder feedback we have received so far, and that our fellow Coloradans are taking the time to be engaged and want to participate in solution-focused conversations about wolf reintroduction in our state,” said Parks and Wildlife Commission Chair Marvin McDaniel.
“It’s a testament to Colorado and our outdoor heritage, that whenever needed we can and want to work together, to share our expertise and knowledge with positive intent to preserve our vast natural resources.”
