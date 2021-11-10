Wolf restoration report, informed by local input, is released

Results from public engagement meetings concerning gray wolf reintroduction to Colorado are now in, with the report slated for presentation to the Colorado Wildlife Commission on Nov. 18.
The Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Summer 2021 Public Engagement Report was prepared by Keystone Policy Center and Colorado Parks and Wildlife in response to Colorado Proposition 114, through which voters green-lighted reintroducing the species to the state. Prop 114 requires the reintroduction of gray wolves to begin no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
The species is being reintroduced on designated lands in the Western Slope, which drew stiff opposition from Montrose County leadership and stakeholders here. The vote broadly failed in Western Slope counties, but voters elsewhere carried Prop 114 to the finish line.
Prop 114 also directed statewide hearings pertaining to scientific, economic and social considerations, as well as called for public input, plus state funds to help pay for livestock loss.
A public engagement hearing took place in Montrose in July. At it, people expressed frustration over the entire state voting on an issue that affects only the Western Slope; as well, they expressed fears about a possible hit to the tourism/hunting economy and to other wildlife, including big game. But other attendees were not opposed to reintroducing wolves and thought some fears were overblown.
These views, as well as others collected from across the state, factored into Keystone’s Wolf Restoration and Management Report released this week.
Keystone says the report does not draw conclusions about which restoration and management strategies those providing input favored, but rather, details underlying rationales, interests and values that were expressed.
The reports details are structured around the major topics:
• Wolf Restoration. Restoration logistics, including source populations of wolves to be released; considerations for where wolves should be released; release technique; and pace of restoration.
• Wolf Management. Indicators of restoration program success including for wolf populations and other ecological, social and/or economic indicators; multi-jurisdictional management and government engagement; human-wolf conflicts; hunting of wolves; monitoring; and funding.
• Livestock Interactions. Depredation trends; ecological, economic, and social contexts for wolf-livestock interactions; conflict minimization practices; compensation programs including investigation, verification, direct, and indirect costs; nonlethal vs. lethal management of conflict wolves; partnerships; and funding.
• Engagement, Education and Outreach. The planning and engagement process; engagement of different stakeholder interests; education approaches and content.
Keystone’s report found most differences were reflected in terms of maximum population thresholds; hunting wolves; killing conflict-wolves; public lands managements, the voters’ decision to restore the species and representation in the decision-making processes of the restoration and management.
The potential for common ground included incorporating science and diverse ecological, social and economic interest; providing an adaptive management model; minimizing conflict proactively and fair compensation for livestock losses.
The report will be presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Nov. 18 at its meeting in Lamar. This meeting is both in person and virtual. Visit https://tinyurl.com/lamarcpwmeet (link redirects to site) and view the "Comments for Hybrid Meetings" section for more information. According to the commission's agenda, the report will be presented at 2 p.m. that day, with comments taken starting at 3:30 p.m. The commission meeting is also to be streamed live on its You Tube page.
Public input along with feedback from stakeholder and technical advisory groups are provided on an ongoing basis to CPW and the Commission for consideration in the development of a draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. The draft plan will be provided to the public for further comment prior to the presentation of a proposed final plan for review and approval by the Parks and Wildlife Commission.
To review the report with other commission materials on the CPW website, see https://tinyurl.com/keystonecpwwolf (link redirects to report).