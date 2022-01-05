Wolf topics on the table at wildlife commission meeting

Staff Report
At its upcoming meeting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will take up possible regulations pertaining to what livestock growers can do to reduce gray wolf predation.
The meeting, which takes place virtually, starts at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 and ends at 5 p.m. before resuming from 8:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Jan. 13.
The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
The CPW Commission will discuss regulations making it unlawful for any person to place any olfactory attractant with the intent to lure gray wolves unless permitted by the division; regulations authorizing livestock owners and their agents to haze gray wolves to prevent or reduce injury to livestock.
The commission is also set to discuss discuss regulations requiring reservations for big game and small game hunting in the Jefferson County portion of Golden Gate Canyon where hunting is permitted; permitting kiteboarding through special activity permits at Navajo State Park; changing the fee charged for exchanged licenses; modifying multiple GMU boundaries; and an annual review of big game regulations, including annual changes to season dates, limited license areas, and manner of take provisions for bighorn sheep, mountain goat, deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, moose and bear; amending the maximum allowable let-off percentage for handheld bows, amending the fluorescent orange/pink requirements during the overlapping archery and muzzleloader seasons, and a price study on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
Also on the agenda: discussion of annual changes to waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons; and property-specific regulations for the new SKCK State Wildlife Area (SWA), Fish Creek SWA and the Big Springs, Brett Gray Ranch, Karval and Punkin Center State Trust Lands.
The commission will further consider its policy for naming CPW properties, the CPW Fishery Management and Hatchery System, and management plans for B-11 Roaring Fork and Eagle Valley, B-12 Gunnison Basin, D-40 Upper Rio Grande, E-35 Cimarron, D-36 Upper Rio Grande, and E-34 Upper Rio Grande.
Additional agenda items include:
• Department of Agriculture update
• Department of Natural Resources update
• Financial update
• Awards and presentations
• Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update
• Wolf Planning update
• Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program 2021 RFP update
• Species Conservation Trust Fund update
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/
The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on March 9 and 10.
