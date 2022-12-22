A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday, Dec. 20, despite first responders’ attempts to save her.
The woman, who has not been identified, was the driver and lone occupant of a 1990s Pontiac Bonneville that was southbound on 64.50 Road about 10 a.m. Tuesday. She apparently failed to negotiate a turn westbound onto the San Juan Bypass, struck landscaping boulders on the side of the road, and rolled, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said Thursday.
Officers who arrived at the scene attempted to render life-saving aid to the woman until paramedics took over and transported her to the hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries there, Smith said.
“It’s a terrible tragedy anytime of year, especially this close to the holidays. This was especially tragic,” he said.
Smith thanked all agencies that responded to the crash, including MPD officers, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Montrose Fire Protection District’s emergency medical services.
He said the preliminary information suggests speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.
