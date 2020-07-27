Woman held in alleged murder attempt

A Delta woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses after allegedly shooting another woman Sunday.
Hannah Owens, 21, was arrested after Delta Police Department officers responded to 1550 Road on reports that a woman had been shot in the upper thigh.
When they arrived, officers found several people, including a woman with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. She was reported to be in stable condition Monday.
Officers also found a revolver in the street and suspect it was the involved weapon.
The DPD said in a news release Owens and the wounded woman are related.
Owens was held on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder; one count of first-degree assault; two counts of felony menacing; four counts of reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; two counts of criminal mischief (vehicle); harassment and one complaint of domestic violence.
Formal charges have not been filed. Owens was slated for initial advisement Monday afternoon.
