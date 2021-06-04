Woman missing in Black Canyon found safe

Staff Report
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse members quickly located a missing diabetic woman who was lost in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison.
The woman, in her 60s, was found safe and was reunited with her worried family, who had reported her missing off Colorado 347 at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said the woman had used her cell phone to call her husband and report she was lost and had gone off the road. The phone apparently went dead after she called.
Using electronic forensic techniques that provided pings from her cell phone, MCSO Lt. Ty Cox and posse members narrowed the search area to a location off the highway and K73 Road. Six posse members went into the terrain on four-wheelers, and within a short time of setting out, they located the woman in her vehicle early Friday.
They transported her back to a trailhead, where paramedics met up with them to assess the woman’s condition.
“They went into action and were all over it. They recovered her in probably a matter of about 15 minutes once they started the search,” Lillard said.
“It was a life-saving effort. She was having a bad time. She was very disoriented.”
Lillard expressed relief that the woman was unharmed, crediting his posse and those who support the volunteer organization’s work.
“I was very impressed with the posse. A lot of it goes to the community, too, for them donating to the posse. This is a great bunch of men and women dedicated to the posse,” he said.
“Hats off to the posse. They hit a home run last night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.