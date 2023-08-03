A ditch rider on his rounds Thursday along the CQ Lateral Canal made a shocking discovery: a woman’s body floating by in the swift-moving water.
“We did discover a female that was deceased in the canal,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Thursday afternoon, as investigators cleared the scene near 5500 Road, Olathe.
Lillard said the woman appeared to be in her 80s and has been informally identified by someone who knew her, however, her public identification is pending notification of next of kin and release by the coroner, who is also investigating.
Lillard said the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association’s ditch rider at first attempted to get the woman out of the water, or to stop her from floating away. When he could not, he followed her body to the point where she became entrapped in brush, and he then called emergency dispatch.
Although authorities are still investigating the circumstances of how the woman came to be in the canal, Lillard said there does not appear to be anything suspicious. Her vehicle was found parked in the area, also showing no signs of anything suspicious, he said.
“It appears there is no foul play suspected. There’s no evidence of any struggle at the scene where she was at,” Lillard said. “ … It’s very sad. It really is.”
The CQ Lateral comes out of the Shavano Valley and goes through Coal Creek into the Olathe area. Its general flow Thursday was between 50 to 70 cubic feet per second, UVWUA Manager Steve Pope said.
“We think where she went in, it was rather swift,“ said Lillard.
The sheriff issued a general reminder to the public to avoid canals, which flow much faster than they may appear to. “There are a lot of hazards in them and it’s hard to get out of them,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone