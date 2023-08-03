A ditch rider on his rounds Thursday along the CQ Lateral Canal made a shocking discovery: a woman’s body floating by in the swift-moving water.

“We did discover a female that was deceased in the canal,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Thursday afternoon, as investigators cleared the scene near 5500 Road, Olathe.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

