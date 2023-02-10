Woman's Club brings the stuff of hope to police, sheriff with annual Hug A Bear donation

Members of Montrose Woman's Club pose with their bears alongside members of the Montrose County Sheriff's Office and Montrose Police Department on Feb. 8.  (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose Woman’s Club's annual “Hug a Bear” program brings handmade bears for members of law enforcement to have on hand when they encounter children in tough situations.

On Feb. 8, multiple crafters from the Woman’s Club delivered their hard work to the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, bringing 90 of the stuffed animals.



