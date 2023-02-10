Woman's Club brings the stuff of hope to police, sheriff with annual Hug A Bear donation

The Montrose Woman’s Club's annual “Hug a Bear” program brings handmade bears for members of law enforcement to have on hand when they encounter children in tough situations.
On Feb. 8, multiple crafters from the Woman’s Club delivered their hard work to the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, bringing 90 of the stuffed animals.
“We cut them out, sew them, and paint faces on them, and put our label on the back,” Lexy Stevenson, one of the women who runs this program, said.
These bears reside in the cars of peace officer, ready to help when the department receives a call that involves children, whether the child is a victim of a crime or a witness.
“We end up giving the bears to the children we come in contact with. It’s very good for us; it’s good for the children. It comes from the heart of the Woman’s Club,” said Sheriff Gene Lillard.
According to Lillard, a former police commander, the Montrose Police Department has received boxes of these bears over the last decade. This year is the first that the Woman’s Club donated bears to the sheriff’s office as well.
“We appreciate them very much,” Lillard said.
“Groups that donate time, effort, (and) resources are the best parts of what makes Montrose, Montrose,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith told the press.
The Montrose Woman’s Club also runs an annual flea market in the spring and hobby and craft bazaar in the fall. In the past, it has raised up to $12,000 in a single year. Proceeds go to various nonprofits in the community.
While the Montrose Woman’s Club is busy with these two fundraisers, this organization still makes time to give back to the children of our community.
According to Carol Davis, member and past president of the Woman’s Club, their “Hug a Bear” program originated with member Jane Murphy, who has since passed. In 2013 Murphy proposed the idea to the club, and they have been sewing bears since. Before Murphy passed she asked Stevenson to ensure the future of this program.
They may have up to a dozen women working on this project at any time. The club raises money for the cost of materials as well as accepts donations. “Quilters have donated extra material,” said Davis, when talking to the press about the work put into these bears.
The police department and sheriff’s office expressed sincere appreciation for the Montrose Woman’s Club donations.
If you would like to get involved in next year’s “Hug a Bear” event, you may contact Lexy Stevenson at lexylady6@gmail.com.
The Montrose Woman’s Club is also currently preparing for its annual flea market fundraiser. This year’s flea market will take place at Friendship Hall April 21 and 22. Vendors may pick up applications at Lazy Hound Antiques on 309 E. Main St. or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com.
