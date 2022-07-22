Women invited to 'Cast, Blast & Fling' workshop

Seventeen women participated in 2021's Cast & Blast at Lone Cone State Wildlife Area.

 (Courtesy photo/CPW)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop for new hunters and fisherwomen Aug. 19-21 at the Jim Olterman Lone Cone State Wildlife Area south of Norwood. 

This program is for women brand new to hunting and fishing to learn the basics of archery, fly fishing, shotgun shooting and wildlife management.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?