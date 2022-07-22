Women invited to 'Cast, Blast & Fling' workshop

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop for new hunters and fisherwomen Aug. 19-21 at the Jim Olterman Lone Cone State Wildlife Area south of Norwood.
This program is for women brand new to hunting and fishing to learn the basics of archery, fly fishing, shotgun shooting and wildlife management.
This program is for women 18 and older, and all participants must have a valid fishing license. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Accepted participants will be notified by Aug. 4. Registration is limited to 25 participants, and the event will be canceled if at least 15 people are not registered.
The event is free, but a $40 deposit check to hold your place is required with registration. The check will be returned the day of the event. Those accepted who are unable to make it and do not cancel within at least five days prior to the workshop will not be refunded.
CPW will provide all necessary gear, including shotguns and ammo, bows and arrows, fly rods and tackle. Those with a 20-gauge shotgun may bring their own, as well as those who already own fly fishing gear.
Participants should bring their own tent and camping gear or bring a sleeping bag if allotted space in a cabin bunk bed. All food will be provided. Those with strict dietary restrictions should consider bringing supplemental food.
To apply, send a completed application form to:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 2300 S Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
Applications may also be submitted to Darlene Trainor, at darlene.trainor@state.co.us or via fax at 970-252-6053. Trainor may also be reached at 970-252-6000.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone