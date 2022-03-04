Purchase Access

Special to the Montrose Daily Press

Our Town Matters announces the names of 20 remarkable women who will be recognized at the annual Women of Distinction Awards Gala on March 25.

The 2022 Women of Distinction are:Sara Bachman, Bachman Law

Val Burnell, Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas

Angelique Chavez, Montrose County School District

Leah Kay Cole, Mrs. Clause For A Cause

Staycee Dieter, The Dieter Agency

Delphine Jadot, 20 Sleeps West

Erica Madison, Impact Development Fund

Ann Morgenthaler, City of Montrose

Kendra Morrow, Canyon Creek Bed & Breakfast

Fran Noonan, Retired

Kerri Noonan-Inda, The Dream Team — NextHome

Lissette Riviere, Partners Youth Mentoring

Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, DMEA/Elevate Internet

Lynn Schneider, Retired

Mari Steinbach, Montrose Recreation District

Dr. Carrie Stephenson, Montrose County School District

Mary Turner, Community Options Board of Directors

Amanda Waltrip, The Workforce Center

Jenna Wilson, The Center for Mental Health

Katie Yergensen, Montrose County

The annual Women of Distinction Awards event was created to spotlight and recognize the important role women play locally in the economy and in society. The honorees will represent the most distinctive women in business, government, education, and not-for profit fields.

KREX 5 News anchor Ethan Noah will be the Master of Ceremonies for the awards gala. The evening will also include special recognition for all former Women of Distinction and Women of Excellence honorees since the inaugural event in 2017.

This year’s event will be held at the Montrose County Event Center on Friday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m. There will be a dinner catered by The Stone House with the awards ceremony immediately following the dinner. The 2022 honorees and all the honorees since 2017 will be eligible for the coveted Woman of the Year award which will be announced at the awards event.

Presenting Sponsors of the 2022 event are TEI Rock Drills, Montrose Regional Health and Our Town Matters. The Gold sponsors are Shelter Insurance, Maxfield Peterson P.C., The Mize Family, Camelot Gardens & The Bridges. Tickets can be purchased online at ourtownmatters.net or by calling 970-765-0913.

