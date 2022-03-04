Our Town Matters announces the names of 20 remarkable women who will be recognized at the annual Women of Distinction Awards Gala on March 25.
The 2022 Women of Distinction are:Sara Bachman, Bachman Law
Val Burnell, Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas
Angelique Chavez, Montrose County School District
Leah Kay Cole, Mrs. Clause For A Cause
Staycee Dieter, The Dieter Agency
Delphine Jadot, 20 Sleeps West
Erica Madison, Impact Development Fund
Ann Morgenthaler, City of Montrose
Kendra Morrow, Canyon Creek Bed & Breakfast
Fran Noonan, Retired
Kerri Noonan-Inda, The Dream Team — NextHome
Lissette Riviere, Partners Youth Mentoring
Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, DMEA/Elevate Internet
Lynn Schneider, Retired
Mari Steinbach, Montrose Recreation District
Dr. Carrie Stephenson, Montrose County School District
Mary Turner, Community Options Board of Directors
Amanda Waltrip, The Workforce Center
Jenna Wilson, The Center for Mental Health
Katie Yergensen, Montrose County
The annual Women of Distinction Awards event was created to spotlight and recognize the important role women play locally in the economy and in society. The honorees will represent the most distinctive women in business, government, education, and not-for profit fields.
KREX 5 News anchor Ethan Noah will be the Master of Ceremonies for the awards gala. The evening will also include special recognition for all former Women of Distinction and Women of Excellence honorees since the inaugural event in 2017.
This year’s event will be held at the Montrose County Event Center on Friday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m. There will be a dinner catered by The Stone House with the awards ceremony immediately following the dinner. The 2022 honorees and all the honorees since 2017 will be eligible for the coveted Woman of the Year award which will be announced at the awards event.
Presenting Sponsors of the 2022 event are TEI Rock Drills, Montrose Regional Health and Our Town Matters. The Gold sponsors are Shelter Insurance, Maxfield Peterson P.C., The Mize Family, Camelot Gardens & The Bridges. Tickets can be purchased online at ourtownmatters.net or by calling 970-765-0913.
