The Women’s Giving Club is resuming in-person meetings starting Nov. 2.

The club, whose members raise money and then vote on which worthy local cause to donate it to, will meet at 5:30 Nov. 2 at The Bridges, 2500 Bridges Drive. All women who are comfortable meeting in person are welcome. Those attending must wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.

Entry is a $100 donation and $10 to contribute toward light food. The donations are pooled and then awarded to a local cause or organization.

In the four years of its existence, the giving club has raised more than $200,000. Its past two quarterly meetings were held virtually and at them, the Montrose County School District was awarded $10,000 to help get technology to kids without internet access and another $10,000 went to the Mexican American Development Association to assist the needy.

For more information about the club, contact Phoebe Benziger at 970-209-9598 or Sue Hansen at 970-209-0239.

