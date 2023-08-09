Once again a community non-profit organization will be presented with a major cash donation from the Women’s Giving Club of Montrose. The Academic Booster Club will receive this quarter’s funds of at least $11,300.

Almost 100 women gathered at the Bridges for their quarterly meeting on Monday, Aug. 7. Three lucky organizations were picked to make short oral presentations about how they would use the money.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?