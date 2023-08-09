Once again a community non-profit organization will be presented with a major cash donation from the Women’s Giving Club of Montrose. The Academic Booster Club will receive this quarter’s funds of at least $11,300.
Almost 100 women gathered at the Bridges for their quarterly meeting on Monday, Aug. 7. Three lucky organizations were picked to make short oral presentations about how they would use the money.
After hearing from Art Partners, Academic Booster Club and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a vote determined that The Academic Booster Club was the winner.
Speakers for ABC were Barbara Bynum, LuAnne Tyrrell, Kathy Hevers and Jane Marie Amundson. The Academic Booster Club makes grants to teachers in the Montrose School District for classroom projects and supplies.
Last quarter’s recipient, Lighthouse Ministries, received $13,700. Their representative, Mary Pat Dunn, reported that those funds will be used to support their efforts to provide food and shelter to homeless people, especially in winter.
Donations for this quarter will be left open for two weeks after the meeting for people to donate who couldn’t attend. All women are invited to come and participate in this community endeavor that makes a big impact for non-profits in our area.
The next meeting will be Nov. 6. Further information is available from Phoebe Benziger at 970-209-9598 or phebenator@hotmail.com.
