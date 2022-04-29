Contractors working for the City of Montrose will resume construction on the Woodgate realignment project starting the week of May 2.
The work follows a months-long pause in construction while the city waited on a third party utility company to relocate some communication cabinets that were directly in the path of the new road. The project, which will realign Woodgate Road to East Oak Grove Road in order to eliminate a bottleneck at Townsend Avenue, was approximately 75% complete near the end of 2021.
However, several communication cabinets were in conflict with the new roadway and were not relocated in time for the project to be completed last fall.
To avoid a prolonged detour through the winter and the impact this would have on the motoring public, the city elected to keep the old Woodgate Road intact until the cabinet relocations were complete.
The utility company has made significant progress on these relocations and is expected to complete them within the next few weeks, which will allow for the new roadway to be finished and opened to the public.
Completion of the realignment project will include removal of the old roadway, installation of additional storm drain infrastructure, and completion of the unfinished southern tie-in for the new roadway.
During this work, the old Woodgate Road will be closed until the new, realigned roadway is completed. A detour will be set up around the project area. Additional closures to through traffic will be placed at nearby neighborhood entrances in an attempt to limit "shortcutting" of detour traffic through these areas. Work is expected to be completed in July.
The city asks that motorists please respect all coned-off areas and to not detour through residential areas.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to City Engineer Scott Murphy at 970-901-1792.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone