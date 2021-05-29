Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Museum of the Mountain West will host an afternoon with Western Writers of America Inc.’s “Most Intrepid Western Author’s Posse” Chris Enss, Phil Mills Jr. and Bill Markley on Sunday, June 13, from 1 — 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s 1913 German Lutheran church. The event is free and open to the public.
The Most Intrepid Western Author’s Posse is comprised of three published, award-winning western authors who love to tell exciting tales of the Old West – some true, some with a twist. Stories told by the posse promise to transport readers back to the days of the wild frontier when times were rowdy, and justice was swift. In their sixth posse ride, the authors will be discussing their books and the taming of the Wild West.
Chris Enss is a New York Times bestelling author, scriptwriter, screenwriter, and comedienne who has written for television and film; performed on cruise ships and on stage; and worked with award-winning musicians, writers, directors, and producers.
Her passion for telling the stories of men and women who shaped the history and mythology of the American West is evident in her growing catalogue of work ranging from Big Nose Kate, Elizabeth Custer, Ma Barker, Roy Rogers, Dale Evans to Buffalo Gals, women outlaws and gamblers, mail order brides, the golden age of baseball, and so many more fascinating stories that bring to life real people from history.
Posse members include Western Writers of America Inc. Spur Award winning author Phil Mills, Jr. (Bandit the Cow Dog), and Branding Iron Award winner Bill Markley (Geronimo & Sitting Bull, Wyatt Earp & Bat Masterson, Billy the Kid & Jesse James). The authors will have books available to purchase and sign.
For more Posse information, visit www.chrisenss.com.
Step back in time into the real history of the “Old West” and Western Colorado with a visit to the Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road. For more information, visit the Facebook page, www.museumofthemountainwest.org, or call 970-240-3400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.