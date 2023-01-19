The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has launched 2023 National Civics Bee, a national competition designed to inspire young Americans to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

Students in participating states may apply for the competition at https://tinyurl.com/civicsbee23



