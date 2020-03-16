Editor's note: This Monday, March 16, 2020 post is being updated regularly. It's possible not all numbers or listings are current.
Montrose County had not as of Monday morning reported a positive case of the coronavirus-19, or COVID-19, but organizations and public agencies continue to take action.
• Schools in Montrose County are now closed until April 12.
• The Montrose Community Recreation Center closed March 14 until March 27, including the Field House. The board and staff will monitor the situation and use the closure to implement deep cleaning measures. For patrons who have memberships or are already signed up for classes, programs or camps, credits will be issued and extended for later use. Information on credits for memberships, programs, classes and camps scheduled during this time will be sent to registrants in the upcoming days. Please check www.montroserec.com for further updates.
• The City of Montrose declared a public health emergency Monday afternoon. Montrose County was to open its emergency operations center to help deal with the call volume coming into the health department.
• Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan declared a local disaster within the district in order to activate response and recovery aspects of COVID-19 preparation and to authorize aid and assistance, if necessary. The declaration includes the closure of all three fire stations to the public, halting non-essential services and no longer issuing burn permits for burning within the city. The fire district will keep responding to all emergencies.
• Montrose County Board of Public Health met Monday afternoon, at which time the board approved a declaration of local epidemic and transitioned to remote operations. Montrose County commissioners individually declared an emergency; this will need to be ratified at the commissioners' Wednesday meeting. The commissioners' meeting room will be open for the 9:30 a.m. meeting, but the public is encouraged to watch the live feed at montrosecounty.net. The county is also working to have the meeting available via Facebook.
Otherwise, county buildings are closed to walk-in traffic, excluding the Montrose Regional Airport — where intensive sanitation is being conducted, and where traffic is expected to significantly drop — and the Justice Center, where state court business takes place and which at last report was open as usual. The airport follows Federal Aviation Administration regulations and as of Monday, airports had not been closed.
County staff will be working remotely through a secure network and can also be reached by phone; citizens should continue working with their usual county contacts. All events at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center are postponed until further notice.
Public health says 10 tests have been conducted in the county; no positives, officials said. The state labs are reported as backlogged. Those who believe they are experiencing symptoms can call the Montrose County Public Health Line at 970-252-4545, or their medical provider. The county may set up a testing site in sterile tents in the PIC Place parking lot; discussions with PIC Place were set to take place after Monday's Board of Health meeting.
• Montrose Regional Library District closed facilities, including the bookmobile van, as of 5 p.m. March 15. The library reminds patrons of its electronic services. Due dates for checked out materials will be adjusted to a time when the library reopens. The Library is not accepting donated books right now. More: montroselibrary.org.
• Closure announcements Monday include the hot lunches served Monday - Friday at United Methodist Church, through Shepherd’s Hand, as the church has halted in-person gatherings there. Shepherd’s Hand founder Garey Martinez says he will be making additional food available through his commodities distribution at Cedar Creek Church. This is available Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and Martinez will open additional days if needed.
• The Montrose Lighthouse, the overnight emergency shelter, is not closing; however, guests will be in a two-week lockdown, starting Monday night, with no new guests accepted for that period. Those who do not come Monday night will not be admitted to the facility. Martinez can be reached at 970-433-3690 for questions or donations.
• The Mexican American Development Authority is also closing and is meeting to discuss what services it can continue to provide, board president Ed Ulibarri said.
• Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate Fiber have closed their offices to the public; employees are on site to continue providing services. No walk-in traffic is permitted. DMEA has also activated its pandemic response team to assess the situation, worker protection, supply chain management and risks, travel and facility access restrictions and quarantine measures. Payments can be dropped through the boxes outside of DMEA offices, or at City Market and Safeway. Online payments: DMEA - https://dmea.smarthub.coop; Elevate - https://elevatefiber.smarthub.coop; secure phone payment: DMEA – 877-687-3632; Elevate – 844-386-8744.
• In Telluride, the Colorado National Guard has begun surveillance COVID-19 testing to help officials there. Testing is to occur Tuesday at a designated location on Lawson Hill, outside of Telluride, for those who are symptomatic and have doctor’s orders for the test. People will NOT be allowed to just show up and request testing.
• San Miguel County declared a state of emergency, restricting public gatherings to no more than 50 and, as of 3 p.m. Monday, all businesses serving food and beverages are to close for 48 hours to implement guidelines for operations. These are public health orders, which are mandated and enforceable by law.
• The Telluride Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontline of the outbreak and vulnerable individuals and families directly affected, including those in western Montrose County, San Miguel and Ouray counties, and also Rico, in Dolores County. This fund will prioritize in terms of immediate public health needs and economic impacts; the foundation is allocating some of its reserves and money it had set aside for a 20th anniversary celebration. Donations to the fund can be made to telluridefoundation.org/responsefund, or to donate by check, cash wire or stock transfer, contact Katie Singer, 970-728-8717 or katie@telluridefoundation.org.
• The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention: Recommends gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks.
Per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
• All visitors and residents of Gunnison, Pitkin, Summit and Eagle counties are advised to minimize social contact, due to “extensive spread” of COVID-19 in certain mountain resort communities. Regardless of whether you are experiencing symptoms of illness, if you have visited those places in the last week, you should minimize contact with others. Symptoms - cough, fever and shortness of breath - mean you should self-isolate for a week to 10 days. Wait until your symptoms are improving and you have not had a fever for 72 hours before leaving isolation.
• COVID-19 test results overview for state
Positive*: 160 (29 new cases reported Monday)
Total number of people tested at the state lab**: 1,216
*Originally CDPHE classified cases as “presumptive positive” until they could be re-tested by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC confirmed we no longer need to send positive cases for re-testing because the test they perform is identical to the CDPHE testing. Therefore, all positive cases reported here are confirmed positive.
**Now that private labs are conducting testing, the positive cases number represents all positive cases in the state. Private labs are not required to report negative numbers to the state, so CDPHE is not reporting total numbers of negative cases.
Please note: information may change slightly as more information is collected on each patient.
Breakdown of positive cases in Colorado as of Monday morning, excluding the 29 new cases:
Adams County: 6
Arapahoe County: 15
Boulder County: 3
Clear Creek County: 1
Denver County: 24
Douglas County: 8
Eagle County: 22
El Paso County: 4
Garfield County: 1
Gunnison County: 8
Jefferson County: 12
Larimer County: 1
Mesa County: 1
Pitkin County: 2
Pueblo County: 1
Summit County: 1
Weld County: 5
Unknown county: 1
Out of state visitors - 15 (Currently located in these counties:)
Pitkin - 9
Eagle - 2
Routt - 1
Denver - 1
Waiting on information - 2
Deaths:
One female in her 80s from El Paso County
Age:
Teenage – 7
20s – 13
30s – 26
40s – 24
50s – 26
60s – 16
70s – 14
80s – 5
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 115
Visitors: 16
Sex:
Female: 63
Male: 68
People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019 can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in many languages. Email COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English.
Coloradans can also visit the CDC and CDPHE websites for more information on best practices.
If you have upcoming travel plans, visit the CDC’s website for the latest travel information.
For more information about COVID-19, visit montrosepress.com/news/coronavirus/ and check out the “CONTACT INFORMATION” box on the right side, which lists official websites, a link to the CDC, frequently asked questions, and the state hotline, 1-877-462-2911. There are also links to more localized information from Montrose County, the City of Montrose and the school district.
