Montrose County had not as of Monday morning reported a positive case of the coronavirus-19, or COVID-19, but organizations and public agencies continue to take action.
• Schools in Montrose County are now closed until April 12.
• The City of Montrose is expected to declare a state of emergency Monday afternoon. Montrose County was to open its emergency operations center to help deal with the call volume coming into the health department.
• Montrose County Board of Public Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to consider a resolution to close to the public all county buildings. View online at www.montrosecounty.net. Public health says 10 tests have been conducted in the county; no positives, officials said.
• Montrose Regional Library District closed facilities, including the bookmobile van, as of 5 p.m. March 15. The library reminds patrons of its electronic services. Due dates for checked out materials will be adjusted to a time when the library reopens. The Library is not accepting donated books right now. More: montroselibrary.org.
• Closure announcements Monday include the hot lunches served Monday - Friday at United Methodist Church, through Shepherd’s Hand, as the church has halted in-person gatherings there. Shepherd’s Hand founder Garey Martinez says he will be making additional food available through his commodities distribution at Cedar Creek Church. This is available Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and Martinez will open additional days if needed.
• The Montrose Lighthouse, the overnight emergency shelter, is not closing; however, guests will be in a two-week lockdown, starting Monday night, with no new guests accepted for that period. Those who do not come Monday night will not be admitted to the facility. Martinez can be reached at 970-433-3690 for questions or donations.
• The Mexican American Development Authority is also closing and is meeting to discuss what services it can continue to provide, board president Ed Ulibarri said.
• Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate Fiber have closed their offices to the public; employees are on site to continue providing services. No walk-in traffic is permitted. DMEA has also activated its pandemic response team to assess the situation, worker protection, supply chain management and risks, travel and facility access restrictions and quarantine measures. Payments can be dropped through the boxes outside of DMEA offices, or at City Market and Safeway. Online payments: DMEA - https://dmea.smarthub.coop; Elevate - https://elevatefiber.smarthub.coop; secure phone payment: DMEA – 877-687-3632; Elevate – 844-386-8744.
• In Telluride, the Colorado National Guard has begun surveillance COVID-19 testing to help officials there. Testing is to occur Tuesday at a designated location on Lawson Hill, outside of Telluride, for those who are symptomatic and have doctor’s orders for the test. People will NOT be allowed to just show up and request testing.
• San Miguel County declared a state of emergency, restricting public gatherings to no more than 50 and, as of 3 p.m. Monday, all businesses serving food and beverages are to close for 48 hours to implement guidelines for operations. These are public health orders, which are mandated and enforceable by law.
• The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention: Recommends gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks.
Per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
• All visitors and residents of Gunnison, Pitkin, Summit and Eagle counties are advised to minimize social contact, due to “extensive spread” of COVID-19 in certain mountain resort communities. Regardless of whether you are experiencing symptoms of illness, if you have visited those places in the last week, you should minimize contact with others. Symptoms - cough, fever and shortness of breath - mean you should self-isolate for a week to 10 days. Wait until your symptoms are improving and you have not had a fever for 72 hours before leaving isolation.
• COVID-19 test results overview for state
Positive*: 131
Total number of people tested at the state lab**: 758
*Originally CDPHE classified cases as “presumptive positive” until they could be re-tested by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC confirmed we no longer need to send positive cases for re-testing because the test they perform is identical to the CDPHE testing. Therefore, all positive cases reported here are confirmed positive.
**Now that private labs are conducting testing, the positive cases number represents all positive cases in the state. Private labs are not required to report negative numbers to the state, so CDPHE is not reporting total numbers of negative cases.
Please note: information may change slightly as more information is collected on each patient.
Positive cases by county of residence:
Adams County: 6
Arapahoe County: 15
Boulder County: 3
Clear Creek County: 1
Denver County: 24
Douglas County: 8
Eagle County: 22
El Paso County: 4
Garfield County: 1
Gunnison County: 8
Jefferson County: 12
Larimer County: 1
Mesa County: 1
Pitkin County: 2
Pueblo County: 1
Summit County: 1
Weld County: 5
Unknown county: 1
Out of state visitors - 15 (Currently located in these counties:)
Pitkin - 9
Eagle - 2
Routt - 1
Denver - 1
Waiting on information - 2
Deaths:
One female in her 80s from El Paso County
Age:
Teenage – 7
20s – 13
30s – 26
40s – 24
50s – 26
60s – 16
70s – 14
80s – 5
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 115
Visitors: 16
Sex:
Female: 63
Male: 68
People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019 can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in many languages. Email COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English.
Coloradans can also visit the CDC and CDPHE websites for more information on best practices.
If you have upcoming travel plans, visit the CDC’s website for the latest travel information.
For more information about COVID-19, visit montrosepress.com/news/coronavirus/ and check out the “CONTACT INFORMATION” box on the right side, which lists official websites, a link to the CDC, frequently asked questions, and the state hotline, 1-877-462-2911. There are also links to more localized information from Montrose County, the City of Montrose and the school district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.