Your input, please: DOLA launches Main Street survey

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Main Streets Program is launching a campaign to hear from residents and visitors throughout the state about the spaces that matter most in Colorado's Main Street communities – which include Montrose.
According to DOLA, Colorado main streets are well known for their vibrant businesses, inspiring public spaces, and engaging historic landmarks.
While May, Historic Preservation Month, celebrates historic places and the benefits of historic preservation through a series of events, this Colorado Main Streets campaign expands that vision to underscore the economic vitality of historic downtowns and encourages the exploration of our distinctive businesses, public spaces, and historic landmarks.
This campaign is a physically distanced, multi-community event that gathers information about the places that are important to locals and impressive to visitors through an online questionnaire.
The project celebrates the places and spaces that are authentically Colorado and creates a living product that supports local heritage, tourists, and Colorado stay-cation enthusiasts in identifying the businesses, public spaces, and historic landmarks to experience at their Main Street destination.
This information will ultimately create an interactive online map to explore the places locals recommend in each of our 21 unique, official Colorado Main Streets.
Main Street residents and visitors will be able to participate in this campaign during the entire month of May. The public survey, available in English and Spanish at https://tinyurl.com/7su6ct28, invites people to share the places and spaces that they recommend on Montrose Main Street. Join the celebration and follow the campaign on social media using the hashtag #COMainStreet.
For more information in Montrose, contact City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer at 970-497-8531 or via email at kcramer@cityofmontrose.org.
The Colorado Main Street Program, funded in part by History Colorado and the State Historical Fund, continues to provide assistance to official Main Street cities and towns in building community engagement and support and attaining their long-term visions for their historic downtowns.
The campaign is presented in partnership with Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI) and the Colorado statewide nonprofit for historic preservation, with the help of consultants at Pinyon Environmental.
To learn more about the Colorado Main Street Program, visit www.colorado.gov/mainstreet. To learn more about the project partners, visit History Colorado and the State Historical Fund at www.historycolorado.org, Colorado Preservation Inc. at coloradopreservation.org, and Pinyon Environmental Inc. at pinyon-env.com.
