The Montrose Recreation District and several sponsors are hosting an end-of-summer bash for local young people. The free Youth Appreciation Day returns this year on Saturday, Aug. 19, with multiple events at Riverbottom Park and other locations.
From 9 - 11 a.m., kids can enjoy a pancake breakfast and bounce houses at the MRD Fieldhouse, 25 Colorado Ave., hosted by Church 180.
Events continue throughout the day:
Self-guided tours at Museum of the Mountain West (free for kids with paying adult, $10); A Time to Dance open dance workshop; Ute Indian Museum Tours; arts and crafts workshop at Montrose Center for the Arts; meet the sheriff’s K9 Tigo at Chow Down; open house at the Montrose Fire Protection District on Uncompahgre Avenue; free showing to Super Mario Brothers at the Fox; Pioneer Times kids’ scavenger hunt at the Montrose County Historical Museum (kids free with paid adult); dace painting at Tortoise & the Hare Common to Exotic Pets; outdoor pool and jump houses at MRD Fieldhouse; open play at the rec center (kids under 10 must be accompanied by paying adult); Weehawken Dance Ballerina Playtime and other dance at Fieldhouse; bowling at Rose Bowl; golf at Black Canyon Golf Course (kids play free with paying adult); Weehawken Dance at Flex Rec with circus playtimes.
Food and fun is on tap at Riverbottom Park/McNeil/Ute fields from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Kiddie carnival offers games, jump house, face-painting, bottle toss, bounce houses, giant sling shot, rock painting, Plinko, photo booth, superhero cape-making, bookmobile and more.
• Rec Fest at Ute Park: Dunk tank, jump houses, fire-making, soccer kick, football throw and field goal kicking; golf pitch; basketball free throws; hockey shots, speed throws; bike helmet giveaway; dance academy and obstacle course.
• Free food court at Ute Park: Watermelon, hot dogs, sno-cones, popcorn and water.
• Touch-a-Truck at McNeil Park parking lot: Care Flight helicopter, police cars, ambulances, armored vehicle, construction trucks.
Other events going on the same day also welcome youths:
• The Monte de Rosas Fiesta returns to La Raza Park, starting at 2 p.m. with a parade. Car show from 3 - 7 p.m.; fiesta from 3 - 10 p.m. Kid activities/bounce houses, weight-lifting competition, dancers, queen competition, food trucks, vendors, a beer tent and fresh margaritas. Info: MADA, 970-249-4774.
• The Immersive Silent Disco starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park, for youths 14 - 18. Faultless Inc. hosts the free event. Enjoy music from three DJs via interactive, wireless headphones, along with information about bodily safety and education. Free bus from Olathe and Delta. Go to https://faultlessedu.com/ and click the “reserve now” button for Montrose, Delta or Olathe, depending on where you live. Follow the steps for reserving your pair of headphones for the evening and for more information.
