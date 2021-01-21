The Montrose Youth City Council, in partnership with MADA, the Mexican American Development Association, is presenting a food drive, the second of the youth council’s term. The youth council will collect donated food items to support the Montrose community.
Canned goods or food items with a long shelf life can be delivered to drop boxes located at Celebration Church, Ace Hardware, Pope John Paul the Second Academy, Montrose Community Recreation Center, Montrose High School, and City Hall.
Donated items will be accepted through Jan. 28 and all items will be donated to MADA. For further information, please contact Mikayla Unruh at 970-240-1421 or munruh@cityofmontrose.org.
The Youth City Council was established by the Montrose City Council to encourage greater youth participation in the city’s government and is charged with actively advising the city council with thoughtful recommendations on issues concerning youth and assisting city staff in considering youth perspectives in its planning efforts.
The youth council meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m., currently over Zoom due to COVID-19 precautions.
More information can be found at www.CityOfMontrose.org/YouthCouncil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.