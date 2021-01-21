The Montrose Youth City Council, in partnership with MADA, the Mexican American Development Association, is presenting a food drive, the second of the youth council’s term. The youth council will collect donated food items to support the Montrose community. 

Canned goods or food items with a long shelf life can be delivered to drop boxes located at Celebration Church, Ace Hardware, Pope John Paul the Second Academy, Montrose Community Recreation Center, Montrose High School, and City Hall. 

Donated items will be accepted through Jan. 28 and all items will be donated to MADA. For further information, please contact Mikayla Unruh at 970-240-1421 or munruh@cityofmontrose.org.

The Youth City Council was established by the Montrose City Council to encourage greater youth participation in the city’s government and is charged with actively advising the city council with thoughtful recommendations on issues concerning youth and assisting city staff in considering youth perspectives in its planning efforts. 

The youth council meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m., currently over Zoom due to COVID-19 precautions. 

More information can be found at www.CityOfMontrose.org/YouthCouncil.

