The musicians of the Valley Youth Orchestra will perform iconic tunes from Broadway on Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Pavilion in Montrose.
This annual fundraising concert will also feature desserts and coffee from local bakeries and restaurants. Tickets are $20 for adults (13+) and $10 for children (12 and under) and can be purchased online at ValleyYouthOrchestra.org or from a VYO member.
The VYO is comprised of three ensembles based on musician ability with a strong mentorship program that allows advanced musicians to sit alongside the younger players. A Night on Broadway will feature music from Aladdin, Les Mis, Mary Poppins, Sound of Music, Hamilton, Fiddler on the Roof, Beauty and the Beast, Once and Wicked.
“This concert has been so fun to prepare!” VYO Director Laura Payne, said. “This is music that our young string players and the audience will recognize from live productions as well as from movies.
"I began performing in my high school musicals in the Pit Orchestra on string bass and then became the musical accompanist. Later in my teaching career I became the conductor for 25+ musicals and have always loved watching students flourish in the collaboration between actors on stage, set design, lighting/sound crews, costumes and the pit orchestra. Exploring such a wide variety of musicals for this concert has been very satisfying. "
I know the audience will enjoy and appreciate the music our string orchestras are preparing. We also appreciate the support of the City of Montrose as our title sponsor this year. We are excited to perform at The Pavilion!”
In addition to the March concert, join the VYO for a free, fun, kid-friendly concert on Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel in Montrose.
This final concert of the season will be a MUSICAL MENAGERIE featuring music inspired by animals, as well as recognizing the dedicated Class of 2023. The advanced musicians will also be performing solos and small ensembles at the GMAEC in Cedaredge on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m.
The VYO has provided ensemble opportunities for young string players ages 8-18 in the Uncompahgre, North Fork and Grand Valley communities since 1999. The Valley Youth Orchestra is a board-run, non-profit organization with a mission to inspire young string musicians in a nurturing environment with a focus on peer mentoring and musical excellence.
