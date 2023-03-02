The musicians of the Valley Youth Orchestra will perform iconic tunes from Broadway on Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Pavilion in Montrose.

This annual fundraising concert will also feature desserts and coffee from local bakeries and restaurants. Tickets are $20 for adults (13+) and $10 for children (12 and under) and can be purchased online at ValleyYouthOrchestra.org or from a VYO member.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?