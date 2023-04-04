The Zikr Dance Ensemble presents Mysteries, Rites & Revelations, featuring the company's premiere of “Mobile,” at the Montrose Pavilion.

The performance is from 7:30 - 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Tickets: $25 for general admission and $15 for students. Visit zikrdance.com; click “Performances/Tickets.”



