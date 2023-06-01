Montrose, and the Western Slope in general, are well-known as outdoor destinations, but local artist and owner of La Familia Music Group Edgar Quiroz is hoping to bolster something different in the area: a music scene. 

Quiroz started a recording studio and label here around two years ago, and for the past year has opened up the space for multiple youth programs where student artists can learn the process and business of making music.



