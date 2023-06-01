Montrose, and the Western Slope in general, are well-known as outdoor destinations, but local artist and owner of La Familia Music Group Edgar Quiroz is hoping to bolster something different in the area: a music scene.
Quiroz started a recording studio and label here around two years ago, and for the past year has opened up the space for multiple youth programs where student artists can learn the process and business of making music.
Tomorrow, around 10 of these young artists will bring their talents to the stage at the Temple, located at 511 E. Main St., for the LMFG Music Academy Showcase at 7 p.m.
Quiroz said the academy teaches students the art and business of music from songwriting, beat-making, and recording to mixing, marketing and creating cover art.
“We teach everything basically from scratch,” he said.
And tomorrow, the 16 to 24-year-old artists will perform their own songs developed through the program, with genres ranging from hip-hop to heavy metal.
“Whatever they want to create, we will make it happen,” Quiroz said, noting the showcase will let students go the extra step of performing their hard work for a live audience.
Miggy C, one of the label’s artists who recently released the “You’re right, I’m sorry” EP, will also perform as a special guest, which Quiroz hopes will inspire the students to see that having their own music careers is really possible.
“Some of these kids, I tell them ‘If you keep doing it I might hire you someday,” he said. “That’s how good these kids can be.”
While Quiroz loves all the outdoor activities that Montrose has to offer, he saw a need in the community for something for the kids who aren’t into that kind of stuff, a place where they can gather, learn and create in a safe environment.
During the school year, schools and programs like Vista Charter School and Court Appointed Special Advocates contract with La Familia to offer customized programming, which can range from a few hours per week to a few per day.
Throughout the summer, La Familia will offer camps and more intensive Academy programs for kids as young as 7-years-old. In each, young artists will get to learn the process of making music from step one.
Quiroz said his students are often “underprivileged” youth facing situations like the foster system and difficult living situations. For them, music can mean the world.
“It really impacts them in a huge, positive way,” he said.
Summertime especially, Quiroz said, is when teens often get into trouble, and he is hoping his programs can steer kids away from that.
“With these students that we teach, we see a huge improvement in their attitude, we see a huge improvement in their attendance and just overall wellbeing.”
La Familia’s summer camps are four hours per day, four days per week and will be offered in two sessions: June 5-29 and July 3-27. The camps cost $150 per session, and go from 8 a.m. to noon for 7 to 12-year-olds and noon to 4 p.m. for 13 to 18-year-olds.
The group’s “In the Lab” program also offers one-time and regular guided studio time with Quiroz and audio engineer Enshiloh for the discounted price of $20 per 1.5-hour class or $280 per month.
But Quiroz’s ultimate goal is to be able to offer programs like this for free, as he knows many kids in need may not be able to foot the bill.
“We have a big vision for (La Familia),” he said, noting he wants to start a nonprofit and work with community partners to sponsor new opportunities. A handful, including Alpine Bank and Future of Family Insurance Agency and DNA Productions, have already lined up to sponsor the Showcase, and Quiroz is hoping the event will bring even more attention to the mission.
Tickets for the Showcase are $15, and patrons will be eligible for giveaways of local business merchandise and free tuition for La Familia programs. Benny Boom, a Western Slope-based jeweler and "jack-of-all-trades," according to Quiroz, will emcee the event and provide some comedic relief for the audience.
