I was outside throwing snowballs at passing cars when my grandmother started yelling at me to come inside. At first, I thought the reason I was in trouble was because of what I was doing, but I soon found out otherwise. You see, I had not yet developed my pitching arm, and even the passing cars, had no idea I was throwing at them.
“You are going to get frostbite on your fingers, making snowballs without any gloves. Land sakes boy, use the sense God gave you,” she scolded.
To prove her point as to just how quickly exposed skin freezes when temperatures are below zero, she made a scientific demonstration. Grandma filled a pan with hot water and stepped outside on the concrete steps leading to the door. She tossed the hot water into the air and let it drop to the concrete.
The water did not freeze in mid-air, but did instantly turn to ice on the steps. It was a pretty impressive lesson for a kid, to see how fast hot water can turn into ice, and I never forgot it. I guess I forgot it once, because in later years I did get frostbite on my fingertips during a hunting trip, but since then, I have tried to remember the lesson.
Frostbite is most common on the ears, toes, fingers, nose and chin. Because it starts with numbness, you may fail to notice it coming on. In most instances, someone with you will notice the symptoms on you long before you notice.
Frostnip is the first stage of frostbite. The skin will be pale or red and become numb. Frostnip is most common on the cheeks, ears and nose. The victim may begin to feel a prickling sensation in the affected areas.
During frostnip, the skin is still pliable. This is the major difference between the nip and the bite; the skin is not yet frozen. If you gently rewarm the affected areas, there will be no permanent damage to the tissue. Frostnip serves as a warning that things are about to get worse if the problem is not addressed.
What comes next is frostbite, which is divided into two categories, superficial and severe or deep. Each of these is divided into 2 degrees, but to determine which degree often requires imaging in a hospital. For our purposes, we will just use superficial and severe.
The next stage is called superficial frostbite. This is when the reddened skin begins to turn white, yellow, or pale. While the skin may still feel soft, some ice crystals are actually beginning to form in the tissue. The skin may feel warm, which is a warning sign of a serious condition. Warming the skin at this stage may make it appear mottled, blue or purple. A blister, with a milky fluid usually appears 24 hours after rewarming the skin.
The final stage is called severe or deep frostbite. This occurs when all the layers of the skin are affected. You may experience numbness and lose all sensation of cold, pain or discomfort in the affected area. Your joints and muscles may no longer function. Large, blood-filled blisters will form 24 hours after rewarming. Afterward, the area will turn black, hard, and mummify as the tissue dies. This will take somewhere between 20 and 45 days.
A person may have multiple — or all — of the types of frostbite on different areas of the body. Careful medical attention, and field care is important to preserve as much tissue as possible.
If you suspect you are experiencing superficial frostbite, protect your skin from further exposure. Never rub the affected area and never rub snow on frostbitten skin. Get out of the cold and remove wet clothing as soon as possible. In the field, place a warm body part against the frostbitten area. Protect that area from refreezing.
Severe or deep frostbite requires a more active rewarming. Soak hands or feet in warm water, between 98 and 108 degrees F. Never use direct heat such as a stove, heat lamp, fireplace or heat pad. Do not walk on frostbitten feet or toes, as this will further damage the skin.
If there is any danger of refreezing the affected area, especially in multi-day excursions, do not rewarm. It is better to walk on frozen feet than to allow them to refreeze. And above all else, get medical attention as quickly as possible. Also watch for fever or any new or unexplained symptoms.
Be aware of the possibility of hypothermia, a condition where your body loses heat faster than it can be produced. This can rapidly become a life-threatening situation. Some symptoms of hypothermia can include intense or uncontrolled shivering, slurred speech, drowsiness and loss of coordination.
It is much better to prevent frostbite rather than to have to treat it. Try not to wear clothing that is not appropriate for the conditions. Clothes that are too tight or do not protect against getting wet should be avoided. It is probably a good idea to not make snowballs with bare hands.
You also don’t want to stay outside too long. The risk increases substantially when the temperature falls below 5 degrees F, or when there is even a light wind at low temperatures. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in a wind chill of minus 15 degrees. You should also avoid touching ice, cold packs or metal with exposed skin.
I learned a couple lessons on that cold winter evening from my grandmother, but the real lesson came later, when my grandfather got home. When he arrived home from work, it was black dark outside, as no porch light was on. Expecting nothing more than a warm fire, quiet dinner, and a glass of some sort of adult beverage, he padded his way to the steps.
Upon his meeting the bottom step, the one coated in a layer of ice from the earlier scientific demonstration, he went high heels over tin cups, spewing forth a wave of profanity (including some new words I had not heard before). I was, of course, the usual suspect, but my grandmother took the rap. And no, I do not throw snowballs at cars anymore.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a Director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@bresnan.net
