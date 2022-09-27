WASHINGTON — Congress is on track to approve billions in funding this week to help offset rising home heating and cooling costs as well as boost aid for communities recovering from natural disasters.

The package, unveiled overnight, would provide $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that scorched much of New Mexico earlier this year, $2 billion in Community Development Block Grant disaster relief funding for dozens of states hit by natural disasters during 2021 and 2022, and $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.



