So many people have asked me what trees they should plant to provide shade in the summer, while not requiring a lot of water, which leads me to write this column. And why not?
You’re going to seeing some great sales on trees this fall, and it’s a perfect time of year to think about where the hot summer sun may be pounding your deck or a frequently used room in the house. The soil in late summer and fall is warm and the intense summer heat will be decreasing, which helps trees establish well. So why not plan on planting?
I wish I could show you color pictures of all the great trees that you might want to consider planting, but maybe telling you about a few of them will help you do an internet search for information; or, assist you in asking your local garden center.
This reminds me. Our local garden centers carry trees that do well in our area. I’m sorry to say, but some of the big box store selections may not always be a good choice for our area. So keep that in mind when shopping.
There are a few things you should keep in mind when tree hunting. Think about your soil a bit. Will the tree be planted in a high alkali area? How tall will the tree need to be to provide shade to an area you want shaded. Think about the characteristics of the tree. Will the tree be messy? Will it require constant pruning? I think you get the idea.
Let’s be clear when we’re talking drought tolerant. Drought tolerant doesn’t mean the tree won’t require watering. This simply means the tree can better withstand periods of drought and may not require as much water as a lot of other trees do. But even these trees are not without pros and cons. For example, Golden Rain Trees are always a favorite of people composing a drought tolerant tree list.
Rain trees grow relatively quickly, have few disease problems, are drought tolerant, and are eye catching with their little hanging “lanterns” that are green in the summer, turning an eye catching brown in the fall and winter. When a breeze blows the brown little lanterns make a rain sound as the seeds inside the lantern pods rattle. Sounds like a great tree doesn’t it? Here’s the catch though.
Those little pods drop and make a big mess! Worse yet, the pods contain seeds that emerge from the fallen pods and sprout almost everywhere they land. But wait. That’s not the worse part. There’s a little black and red insect, called the golden rain tree bug or (red-shoulder bug).
That’s because it loves these trees. During the summer you’ll see the black and red bugs around the base of the tree. As fall approaches the insects move to the sides of nearby homes and structures, sometimes in large numbers. And yes. They sometimes go into your house. You can make up your own mind but I think I would pass on these trees.
Aspen are a favorite native tree but native doesn’t always mean drought tolerant. Let’s face it. They’re native to the mountains and are not fond of the heat and soil in the Montrose area and they do not like drought! They may do well for a few years, but they usually won’t survive more than about 13 years at lower elevation.
So what trees do I like? I guess my favorite trees would be the oaks! They’re a bit slow growing, but trees that grow quickly usually have more insect and disease problems and will die quickly. Bur oak is an awesome tree that can grow over 60 feet tall. All oaks are drought resistant, relatively tolerant of alkali soils, can withstand cold winter temperatures, and are good for wildlife. Chinkapan oaks were selected as the 2009 Urban Tree of the Year by the Society of Municipal Arborists. They’re definitely worth checking out.
Hackberry trees are also drought resistant, great for wildlife, and reach a height of about 35 feet. However, they are sure to get little insects that make galls or bumps on the leaves that may make the tree a little ugly when viewed up close, but they’re still a good tree.
Kentucky coffeetree is a good choice for drought tolerance. They don’t mind alkali soils, and reach a height of 60 feet. Sorry, they don’t produce coffee beans but the female trees do produce seeds that can be messy. This would be a great tree for a large open area.
Japanese Pagoda-tree is a showy tree reaching heights of about 65 feet with a big round crown. It produces creamy white, pea-like long hanging clusters of flowers. The ½ inch long flowers appear in midsummer turning into a yellow-green legume becoming light brown at maturity. They end up looking like a 3 to 8 inch long string of pearls that persists all winter. They are toxic to people though so be forewarned! They take quite a few years to produce flowers and do best in full sun with plenty of room to grow. They can be a bit brittle which may be a problem if we get a heavy snow or a lot of wind.
Turkish filbert is a great drought tolerant tree once it becomes established. This 40-50 foot tall tree produces filbert nuts and is relatively insect and disease resistant.
Amur corktree, as you probably have guessed, has interesting corky bark and reaches a height of about 30-45 feet. Fruit on female trees can be messy so make sure you know what you’re getting.
American linden is a great large tree! It grows 70 to 80 feet tall and matures in 90 to 140 years. The heart shaped leaves are yellow to orange in the fall and can provide calcium, magnesium, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium when worked into the soil.
Horse-chestnut is another great tree that I need to tell you about. I know it’s common in the midwest, but who would have thought it would do well here? It will actually adapt to our conditions. This great tree has showy creamy white upright flower clusters that are 5 to 8 inches long that age to a dull red. The tree grows fast the first few years, and then slows down before reaching a height of about 40-60 feet. I think it’s a real show stopper. Unfortunately the nuts are not edible and are considered mildly toxic, but they can be used for herbal medicines if you know what you’re doing.
Tatarian maples, Hot Wings, are a small drought tolerant tree reaching about 15 to 18 feet tall. They’re a relatively new tree to the area but people are discovering how great looking they are and I’m starting to see them all around town. Their little bright red hot wing seeds are showy in late July into early August and provide a great pop of color to the landscape when most plants are looking a bit hot, tired, and drab. Oh, and it’s also a Plant Select® tree which makes it a proven good choice for the area.
You may want to look into an Ohio buckeye, Western catalpa, Black walnut, American plum, Hoptree, Upright Junipers, Bristlecone pine, Mugo pine, Southwestern White pine, and Limber pine.
Thomas Fuller once said, “He that plants trees loves others besides himself.” So go love others and plant a great tree!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.