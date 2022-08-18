Tatarian Hot Wings maple

People are discovering how pretty this Tatarian Hot Wings maple can be when other plants in the landscape look hot and tired.

 (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

So many people have asked me what trees they should plant to provide shade in the summer, while not requiring a lot of water, which leads me to write this column. And why not?

You’re going to seeing some great sales on trees this fall, and it’s a perfect time of year to think about where the hot summer sun may be pounding your deck or a frequently used room in the house. The soil in late summer and fall is warm and the intense summer heat will be decreasing, which helps trees establish well. So why not plan on planting?



