Delta County denies DMEA solar farm; Garnet Mesa project fails, 2-1, to win use permit

Ed Fry and Darleen Carron work on installing the community solar garden at DMEA in 2016. DMEA’s plans to, with power wholesaler Guzman Energy, build the Garnet Mesa Solar Project are now in limbo after Delta County denied a use permit on March 2, 2022.

(Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Months of contention between the community and county came to a head on Tuesday after Delta County commissioners greenlit the Garnet Mesa solar farm project, overturning the county’s previous 2-1 decision.

Approximately 100 people filled the room as commissioners deliberated on whether to accept the latest Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) and Guzman Energy proposal to construct the Garnet Mesa solar panel power plant. The project will be located west of 2200 Road and at the southwest corner of G Road and 2100 Road with a total combined area of 472 plus acres.



