Ed Fry and Darleen Carron work on installing the community solar garden at DMEA in 2016. DMEA’s plans to, with power wholesaler Guzman Energy, build the Garnet Mesa Solar Project are now in limbo after Delta County denied a use permit on March 2, 2022.
Months of contention between the community and county came to a head on Tuesday after Delta County commissioners greenlit the Garnet Mesa solar farm project, overturning the county’s previous 2-1 decision.
Approximately 100 people filled the room as commissioners deliberated on whether to accept the latest Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) and Guzman Energy proposal to construct the Garnet Mesa solar panel power plant. The project will be located west of 2200 Road and at the southwest corner of G Road and 2100 Road with a total combined area of 472 plus acres.
Following the commissioners’ rejection of the project’s land use permit in March in which Commissioners Mike Lane and Wendell Koontz cited concerns over losing farmland, the energy cooperatives added 1,000 head of grazing sheep to their plans. Commissioners were tasked with determining whether this addition satisfied their agricultural conditions.
After more than three hours of presentations and public comment, the county commissioners voted to accept the limited use permit to install and operate an 80-megawatt solar energy generating facility on the grounds that all 15 recommended conditions were met, which included a $4.4 million decommissioning bond and $100,000 road bond.
A number of individuals who spoke up against the planned solar energy facility voiced concerns around bad use of good agricultural land, interference of air land strips from the poles and towers, property values near the solar panel decreasing, electrical fires and cancer causing agents. All negative comments were addressed by the applicant except for use of other desert lands for a solar energy facility.
Those in favor of bringing a solar energy system to Delta mentioned helping the environment, additional tax revenue for the city, cheaper rates for customers and having a local energy source as reasons to support the proposal.
Following the presentation, public comment and response to concerns from the audience, the commissioners deliberated amongst themselves.
Commissioner Wendell Koontz repeated his initial concern that “this is a good project in a bad area.”
Koontz commented that the area is prime farmland if irrigated, but said the company had met all the conditions of the land use code.
“We can wish for unicorns and fairies but we aren’t going to get that at all,” he said.
Commissioner Don Suppes said that while they sympathize with neighbors, they can’t make decisions because people “just don’t want it in their backyard,” adding “that is not the way to decide land use.”
Suppes also said the worst job as a commissioner is making land use decisions as it affects many people’s lives.
Commissioner Mike Lane said this is “a very hard decision. Land use affects a lot of people for many years to come.”
He added that the Guzman Energy presentation was well done and they met all 15 conditions, backing it up with a 4.4 million bond. He also commented on the civility of the dozens of citizens who presented their comments as they were called upon.
