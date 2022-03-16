Average gas prices in Colorado have increased by 62 cents within the past month, largely because of the ripple effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But since the US has imposed sanctions on Russian energy exports last week, the price of crude oil has stabilized, for now. This is “good news” for drivers, said Skyler McKinley, a spokesperson for AAA Colorado.
“Oil and gas prices rise like a rocket and fall like a feather, so (drivers) won’t see that impact immediately,” McKinley said. “Given the sort of dynamic situation abroad, anything can happen between now and then, so I would say volatility is the name of the game.”
Crude oil prices have also shrunk significantly since peaking at $123.70 per barrel on March 8 — the price hovered around $96 on Wednesday afternoon. But it might take longer for consumers to see the lower prices reflected at the pump, and the changing situation abroad will continue to affect markets.
Gas prices in Colorado are not as high as in the rest of the country on average, according to data from AAA: the national average was $4.31 per gallon on Wednesday compared with $3.97 in Colorado. A month ago, Coloradoans paid an average of $3.35 per gallon.
Still, the spike in gas prices has not surpassed the all-time statewide average high of $4.09 in July 2008, which tops out at $5.28 when adjusted for inflation.
McKinley attributed the difference in costs to a multitude of factors: lower-octane gasoline, relatively lower taxes and the availability of oil reserves.
The regular gasoline sold in Colorado is rated at an octane rating of 85, which is lower than the 87-level gasoline sold for regular prices in most states around the country.
A higher octane level means the fuel is more stable, but because of the higher altitude and less atmospheric pressure in Colorado. Unless specified in the owner’s manual, buying higher octane gasoline is unnecessary, McKinley said.
Within Colorado, averages in Montrose County hover around the middle: McKinley said prices along the Front Range corridor tend to be lower because of higher competition and population. While prices in the rest of the Western Slope are higher than the statewide average, Montrose, Delta and Mesa County are more in the middle of the pack, which McKinley attributed to the higher population relative to other areas.
Gas prices usually rise in the spring and summer as more Americans embark on automotive travel. The recent spikes have mostly been due to fluctuating supply, but these increases will likely be due to demand, McKinley said.