George (Ed) Cort and Judith (Judy) Cort  

George Edward (Ed) Cort, 83, passed away Feb. 12, 2020 following injuries sustained while engaged in one of his favorite activities, skiing fresh Colorado powder. Judith (Judy) White Cort, 81, passed away Feb. 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Their love for each other was so strong they could not be apart in life or in death. Ed and Judy were a loving couple, parents, grandparents, brother, sister, and friends to many. They both enjoyed healthy and active lives. Ed was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Walter and Edith Cort, and raised in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, and Royal Oak, Michigan.
He was an Eagle Scout. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical and nuclear engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Judy was born and raised in Altoona, Pennsylvania, by Joseph and Virginia White. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing (RN) at Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.
Ed and Judy fell in love after meeting at a mixer dance at Judy’s nursing school in the spring of 1957. They were married on June 17, 1959 and enjoyed over 60 wonderful years of marriage. After graduation, Ed joined the Army ROTC Corps of Engineers, where he taught classes in civil defense and nuclear safety. Following Army service, Ed began his engineering career at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh. While raising their three boys, Judy was active in the Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church and charitable causes.
She was a founder and executive director of the Brentwood Meals on Wheels program.In 1972, Ed accepted an assignment at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Among many career accomplishments, he was proud of his development work on nuclear rocket engines, geothermal energy, ceramic and reactive armor, and his international work to reduce risks of nuclear proliferation at the end of the Cold War. Judy returned to nursing and worked in the pioneering field of using high energy atomic particles to treat cancer at the University of New Mexico Pi Meson Cancer Research and Treatment Center.
Judy’s career included serving at Los Alamos Medical Center as Medical/Surgical Coordinator and Unit Leader, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit/ Outpatient Surgical Unit. She was named Post-Anesthesia Nurse of the Year by the New Mexico Nurses Association. In her volunteer work, she served in leadership positions for her church, nurses association, Council on Cancer and United Way. She served as president of the Los Alamos Ski Club.Following their retirement in 1993, Ed and Judy moved to Montrose, Colorado and became active in their new community. Ed joined the Montrose Lions Club and served a term as club president.
Judy volunteered with HopeWest and was active in planning the annual gala. They were supporters of many arts and cultural charitable organizations in Montrose and the surrounding area. Ed and Judy shared a lifelong passion for outdoor adventures. In Pennsylvania, the family hiked and camped in the Appalachian Mountains, and spent many winter weekends at a ski chalet affectionately called “The Mouse House.”
In summer they swam and sailed at a family cottage on Lake Huron, Ontario. Moving to New Mexico opened up a whole new world of outdoor activities. They discovered backpacking, hiking, bicycling, and continued to grow an unmatched circle of friends. The boys fondly remember the Sunday ritual of going to church in their ski clothes so they could ski the Pajarito Mountain slopes afterward. They both enjoyed music and travel, including week-long autumn “Aspencade” and “Great Divide” bicycling trips with friends through the Rocky Mountains, biking and hiking throughout the Southwest, Europe, and New Zealand. Ed and Judy spent many summers enjoying classical music concerts in Aspen.
Ed and Judy are survived by Ed’s brother Robert (Pam) Boise Idaho; sister Amy (Dave Burkitt) Santa Fe, New Mexico and Nettleham UK; Judy’s brother Richard White (Karen) Ogden Utah, their three sons William “Bill” (Laura Conant) Grand Junction Colorado; Brian (Jorge Aguilar) Mendham New Jersey; Robert “Bob” (Pamela) Las Cruces, New Mexico, and by two exceptional grandchildren Madeleine and Michael. Ed and Judy were both intelligent, generous, kind, adventurous, and gregarious. They were blessed with a long and loving marriage, and with loving friends and family who adored them. They will both be missed by everyone who ever knew them. A memorial service and reception will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Avenue, Montrose, CO. Memorial donations may be made to Valley Youth Orchestra, Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, or HopeWest Montrose.
