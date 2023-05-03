The Montrose High School girl’s golf team won the Warrior Invitational Tuesday, May 2, at Tiara Rado golf course in Grand Junction. From left, Riley Kettell, Sydney Bell, Selah Mason, Giada Amundson, Kendyll Bernatis, Makayla Beaver, coach Dan Herod. (Courtesy photo)
Kendyll Bernatis fired an 80 Tuesday to lead the Montrose High School girls' golf team its first tournament victory of the season.
MHS won the Warrior Open at Tiara Rado golf course in Grand Junction with a team score of 265. Montezuma-Cortez, a 3A school, finished second with 274; Palisade was third at 283.
In addition to senior Bernatis’ lowest score of the season since her 78 earlier this year in Fruita, Giada Amundson, a junior, shot 89, also her best score since the Wildcat Invitational. Riley Kettell posted a 96 card, her lowest score of the season. Maykayla Beaver (99), Sydney Bell (103), and Selah Mason (114) completed the Red Hawk scoring.
“It was nice to see the (team) just relax and play golf in yesterday’s wonderful weather conditions,” said coach Dan Herod, noting the team has faced tough weather conditions earlier in the season with wind, rain, and snow.
The MHS team will play next week in Montrose tournaments that were rescheduled due to weather earlier this year. The Red Hawks will play at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Black Canyon Golf Course. On Thursday, May 11, they will tee them up at Cobble Creek, also at 9 a.m.
