230504-sports-golf

The Montrose High School girl’s golf team won the Warrior Invitational Tuesday, May 2, at Tiara Rado golf course in Grand Junction. From left, Riley Kettell, Sydney Bell, Selah Mason, Giada Amundson, Kendyll Bernatis, Makayla Beaver, coach Dan Herod. (Courtesy photo)

Kendyll Bernatis fired an 80 Tuesday to lead the Montrose High School girls' golf team its first tournament victory of the season.

MHS won the Warrior Open at Tiara Rado golf course in Grand Junction with a team score of 265. Montezuma-Cortez, a 3A school, finished second with 274; Palisade was third at 283.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?