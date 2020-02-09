Montrose is fortunate to have its miles of walking trails and a nice dog park. The trails wander along rivers, through town, and to the many different parks. The majority consensus from all dogs photographed today, is it’s a dogs life in Montrose.
The Montrose Animal Shelter has some great tips for all animal lovers for all seasons.
Animal Control is now working weekends so here are some friendly pet reminders...
* Your dog must be leashed at all City parks
* If your dog is not leashed you can be cited for Running at Large which is a $70 fine
* Dogs are NOT allowed on the premises of Cemeteries, Sports Fields and non-grass playgrounds owned by the City
* The limit on cats & dogs in the City is: (2) cats & (2) dogs
* Your animals must be up to date with their Rabies Vaccination
* Identification is required
* Animal excrement must be picked up by the owner
All of the above are City ordinances and you could be subject to a fine of $70 for each violation per animal. Please do your part to keep our community safe and clean!
And also, let’s take care of our four legged companions during the cold weather.
Cold Weather Care:
Most dogs, and all cats, are better off indoors during cold weather, except when taken out for exercise. Road salt and other chemicals used for melting snow and ice can irritate the pads of your pet's feet.To keep ice from building up between pads and toes, spray non-stick cooking spray on paws before going for winter walks. At the end of your walk, wipe your dog's feet with a damp, warm towel.
Please take care of your pets accordingly.
