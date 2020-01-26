A large herd of elk are wintering south of Montrose and Matt Ortega, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says when the snow melts they will start moving back into the high country.
“They had a good winter with lots of snow, and the food was down here. The food was in great condition this year and the elk were a little lazy. When they decided to start for the high country, snow was coming in, and they just stayed put.”
“We have some very tolerant land owners near Colona that we are extremely grateful to work with. A lot of winter range for wildlife is being developed and they are running out of places to go. The tolerant folks around Colona are helping to keep this herd healthy.”
“A lot of the reason they are in this location is due to water. Food is plentiful, but water is harder to find, and the irrigation water helps” Ortega said.
A few weeks ago the Colorado Parks and Wildlife did a status count of area herds. They do this with a helicopter during the winter as the herds are congregated together and it is easier to check their status. They look at the size of the herd, health of the herd, number of cows, bulls, and young, and this gives them the data on how many hunting licenses to issue for an area in any given year.
Shed antler harvesting
Joe Lewandowski, Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife explained about the new rules for shed antler harvesting. “Shed antler collecting is prohibited on all public lands west of Interstate Highway 25, (I-25) from January 1 through April 30. The purpose behind this is to keep people from stressing wintering animals.”
“The animals lose approximately 30% of their body weight in the winter, and their winter range is limited, so we do not want people trying to collect sheds at this time. Making the animals move causes them to burn energy which they don’t have to lose.”
The Gunnison Basin game management units 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551 have an additional caveat to the antler harvesting rules.
“It is illegal to search for or possess horns or antlers on public lands from May 1 through May 15 from legal sunset until 10 a.m.,” Lewandowski said.
“This again is to protect the herds so they are not unnecessarily running and losing weight and being stressed. We need to allow these animals to be quiet, before they move on.”
