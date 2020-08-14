Coloradans and visitors will have to continue to wear face masks after Gov. Jared Polis on Friday extended the state’s mask mandate for 30 days.
Within the amended order, the statewide mask mandate, which was set to expire on Aug. 14, will be extended through Sept. 13.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the amendment also clarifies that people performing “Life rites” are exempt from the face covering mandate while a life rite is being performed. Life rite events include wedding ceremonies, graduations, funeral services, baptisms, bris ceremonies and other religious ceremonies.
The original mandate went into effect on July 17 at midnight and required people to wear face coverings in indoor public places, including retail stores. Over 30 U.S. states have similar orders in place.
Earlier this summer, Polis told reporters he did not feel a statewide mask mandate was enforceable and he did not want to infringe on people's liberties. His viewpoint then shifted in mid-July when he issued a statewide mask mandate.
"The two areas that convinced me that this would work is looking at the impact that mask ordinances have had on increasing mask wearing by 15% over areas that have not had those ordinances," he said. "I'm confident the state requirement will increase mask wearing in our state."
The order applies to people over the age of 10, with exemptions for people with medical issues or disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.