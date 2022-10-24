The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District in partnership with Delta County, Mesa County and Colorado State Forest Service announce the Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership—a large landscape scale effort to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire effects in critical watersheds on and adjacent to the Grand Mesa.
A series of community meetings will be offered to provide the public detailed information on the effort, what types of projects are considered and an invitation to be involved in the planning.
The Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership was created in the summer of 2022 to plan integrated fuels reduction projects on the western portion of the Grand Mesa National Forest. Significant funding to implement projects is anticipated in two years.
Early informational sessions with neighboring agencies, local governments, fire chiefs, utility companies, water producers, and wildfire councils have been very supportive. Community members are invited to actively participate and help create fire-resilient landscapes.
“The size and intensity of large wildfires have greatly increased across the West over the past 20 years, often with catastrophic results to communities and watersheds. In response, Congress has provided funding to implement locally-designed projects to reduce the intensity and negative effects of large wildfires. We are starting to work with our local communities now, so we are prepared to receive funding in two years.
We are fortunate and grateful to have this unique opportunity, and community support will be necessary for this to be a successful effort,” said Bill Edwards, District Ranger for the Grand Valley Ranger District.
Several open houses in local communities will be available for in person and online attendance:
Nov. 2 – 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Cedaredge Community Center, 140 SW Second St. Cedaredge, CO 81413. Join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98028454464; Meeting ID: 980 2845 4464
Nov. 10 – 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Collbran Auditorium, 106 Main St. Collbran, CO 81624. Join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/99400992365; Meeting ID: 994 0099 2365
Nov. 16 – 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Lincoln Park Barn, 910 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93138719147; Meeting ID: 931 3871 9147
Nov. 17 – 6 p.m. — 8 p.m., Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road Mesa, CO 81526. No online option available.
For additional information please contact the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211. For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
