Good morning, Montrose.
No witnesses were called during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
On the first day of the new year, Tom Barrett sold his longtime business, Standard Tire & Auto, to Cody Dennison of the Dennison Auto Group of Cortez. Standard Tire and Barrett are local fixtures, the business dating to 1985. He developed a loyal customer base over these years and also found time to volunteer, serving in leadership positions on the Montrose Recreation District and San Juan Healthcare Foundation board. Likely the best known was the Grin & Barrett bike ride which became a successful fundraiser for families of cancer patients needing to defray travel and lodging expenses.
For years, a group of local cyclists — Alan and Leslie Ardizone, Dean Palmquist, Roger Malone, Fred Metheny, Roxy Wade, Dave Fullerton, Eric Swenson, Richard Hagen, Gerry Morey, Craig Cayo, Jim Carey, Pete Newman, Tom Barrett, Garth Gibson and others would convene on Sundays at Cascade Cycle, owned by the Ardizones. The usual ride, says Gibson, “was the Pea Green ride. It was tough, windy, and chilly.”
Their friend and cycling partner Barrett was given a lousy cancer diagnosis in 2004. They decided to do a 150-mile ride to equate some of “pain and suffering” that he was going through with treatment. They “expected” him to join them at some point after he got through all this cancer business. Originally, the ride was known as the Black Canyon Buttkicker 150. The ride goes over Cerro Summit, Little Cimarron, Big Cimarron, over Blue Mesa Dam, via the north rim of the Black Canyon. Continuing, down into Crawford, Hotchkiss, into Orchard Mesa near Devil’s Thumb. Then, through Delta, Olathe and ending at Montrose Bank where Gibson was the longtime president. When they reached Orchard City, they called Barrett who was in the St. Mary’s cancer unit in Grand Junction. They tell him where they are and what they’re doing.
From his bed and his chemo tubes, Barrett tells them, “I’m going to do this ride with you next year.”
Un-huh. (Let’s say there was some skepticism.)
Sure enough, one year later, after surgeries and chemo, Barrett does the ride and it becomes the Grin & Barrett Ride, although today the fundraiser is known as the Boot Stomp Barn Dance.
Gibson tells the story with relish as a good friend would. He’s an Ultra athlete with three Iron Man Triathlons and two open ocean (17.5 miles) swims off the Napoli Coast in Kuaui, Hawaii, near where he and Better Half Cindy Gibson call home. They also have a home in Montrose. Gibson also asserts that this ride and its intent, which began on a “damn hot” July day with friends, is among his best days of a long, good life.
••••••
Some Hither, Others Yon……Our Montrose Regional Library District has joined the Marmot Library Consortium. Meaning: six million items from 30 Western Slope libraries are accessible. Books, CDs, DVDs……All the News That’s Fit to Print……Those who enjoy slipping into a New York Times Sunday paper will appreciate that after a single copy print edition hiatus, it’s back, available at Walgreen’s……Second Sunday Cinema……This month’s feature is ‘Parasite,’ the South Korean black comedy which is nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture. It’s about a struggling, working-class South Korean family who in order to get ahead get jobs in a wealthy home and don’t acknowledge they know one another, much less are kin. It’s showing at noon, Feb. 9 in the commodious confines of the Penthouse Theater.
••••••
I See By the Paper……The Iowa caucuses were earlier this week. Punditry has been tasked for years, trying to explain the confusing term “caucus.” The best explanation came from Rep. Mo Udall of Arizona. He was close to becoming the House Majority Leader in 1970 and was assured by his fellow Democrats that he could count on their votes to put him over the top. Udall confidently wore a lapel pin that read MO into the caucus voting. Despite these assurances, Udall lost to Rep. Hale Boggs of Louisiana. Udall left the vote and turned his button upside down, so it read OW. Upon returning to a disconsolate staff, he asked them, since most were from Arizona, if they knew the difference between a “cactus and a caucus.”
No one said anything in reply, until Udall said, “the cactus has all its pricks on the outside.”
