Reports of active gunfire early Wednesday brought police first to Chipeta Road and then into Cerise Park, where they used a drone and other tactics to search the acres of trails and woodland for the suspect.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Aug. 25, Montrose Police Department officers located and detained a man near the West Main trailhead who had a recently fired handgun linked to a burglary in Montrose County, Chief Blaine Hall said.
No injuries were reported.
As of Wednesday afternoon the man, 28, was in jail for an alleged protection order violation. Further case filings were pending.
Police were summoned to Chipeta Road at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, on reports of shots fired. The MPD responded on behalf of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, which was tied up on another call.
Hall said that when officers arrived, they could hear shots to the southeast, which placed the noise as coming from Cerise Park. There, they found a wrecked vehicle later associated with the suspect.
Because of the size of the park and because it was still dark, officers backed off and set up a scene perimeter. The Special Weapons and Tactics team came to further secure the location and the department used its drone to conduct flyovers.
About 45 minutes after the initial page-out, the shooting stopped. At about 5 a.m., officers located the suspect.
“We had planned on waiting until daylight to do a more thorough search of the park, however, just before dawn, we located the suspect,” Hall said.
“We are thankful we were able to open the park before dawn. … The main concern we had was, while we didn’t think there was most likely anyone (else) in the park at 2 a.m., we had a short window of time to clear it so we could make it safe for citizens. Cerise and Riverbottom are heavily used in the mornings. We wanted to try to resolve this before those citizens made their way to the park.”
It was not immediately said Wednesday whether the suspect told the police anything about what was happening, or whether there was a specific target for the shots.
“This was a very serious case,” Hall said.
Hall said the man is suspected of burgling a roommate’s home on Chipeta and taking the gun from there, along with other items.
That matter is under Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigation and further information is pending.
